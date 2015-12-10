Fitch: Mexican Banks with Strong Fundamentals to Sustain Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Mexican Commercial Banks (Strong Fundamentals to Sustain Growth; Economic Take-Off Awaited) here MONTERREY, December 10 (Fitch) The stable 2016 outlook for Mexican commercial banks is based on strong credit fundamentals to support economic uncertainties, according to Fitch Ratings. Even so, Fitch considers revision of the rating or sector outlook to positive an unlikely possibility, given the moderate expected economic recovery and downside risks from the global environment. Any upside potential will depend on extraordinary changes to credit profiles and a more benign operating environment. Fitch also considers a scenario of revising the rating or sector outlook to negative as unlikely, as this would only occur with the operating environment deteriorating to an extent that weakens the banks' capital positions, liquidity profiles, asset quality, and core earnings materially. Loan growth has been sustained in recent years under relatively unfavorable economic conditions. Lending activity is expected to continue to expand in 2016 at a similar pace (12%-14%), partially driven by the still-low level of financial intermediation in the country and some opportunities arising from structural reforms. Fitch expects mixed effects from rising rates. The start of interest rate increases by the U.S. Federal Reserve is imminent and the increase will most likely impact the Mexican central bank's interest rate decisions, which Fitch expects will translate into wider net interest margins (NIMs) and, only gradually, improved profitability. But the risks related to such an increase include possible trading revenue volatility, retail asset quality pressures, and foreign capital outflows to stronger economies. Fitch expects bank profitability will remain sound and possibly slightly improved due to rising rates, the resumption of growth in profitable products (i.e. credit cards) and additional expenditure controls. Downside risk for earnings could arise from higher competition, which might compress net interest margins, and higher interest rates. Fitch's base case scenario is that asset quality metrics will remain stable in 2016. Under a more benign operating environment, Fitch expects adjusted impairment ratios will be sustained in the short term and gradually return to pre-crisis levels of 5.0%-5.5%. Fitch expects banks to continue to prioritize stable deposit franchises and funding cost optimization in 2016 in light of the expected interest rate increase. In view of continued loan growth and adoption of more stringent liquidity standards, Fitch expects the banks' balance sheet liquidity to be stressed, albeit still adequate. In addition, Fitch expects capital metrics to be increasingly challenged in 2016 and thereafter. Capital adequacy metrics could be somewhat pressured by the confluence of slightly higher loan growth and additional capital requirements, but this will be partially aided by higher core earnings. Bank capital ratios could fall to a range of 14%-15%, which Fitch would still deem strong. Contact: Veronica Chau Director +52 81 8399 9169 Fitch Mexico SA de CV Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612, Edificio Connexity Piso 8 Col. Del Paseo Residencial 64920 Monterrey, N.L., Mexico Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Monica Ibarra Director +52 81 8399 9150 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.