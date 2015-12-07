Fitch: Economic Recovery to Foster Indonesian Insurance Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Indonesian Insurance Sector here JAKARTA, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that it expects growth in the insurance sector in Indonesia to stabilise in 2016 as economic growth is likely to recover. The agency estimates that Indonesian real GDP growth will improve to 5.3% in 2016 and 5.5% in 2017 from 4.8% in 2015. This follows the recent wave of reforms introduced by the government to improve business sentiment and strengthen the country's financial fundamentals. The rating outlook for Indonesia's life and non-life insurance sectors in 2016 is Stable, underpinned by steady demand, manageable investment risks among insurers, and adequate buffers against catastrophe losses through reinsurance coverage. The sector outlook is stable, reflecting Fitch's view that the low insurance penetration and growing awareness will continue to support life insurance growth. Generally conservative investment allocation is likely to mitigate the volatility in the insurers' operating results. Meanwhile, the non-life insurance sector is supported by rising affluence and disposable incomes among the population, economic recovery and protection from reinsurance coverage. Fitch believes that several initiatives taken by the regulator to optimise local reinsurers' capacity could widen the sector's operating scale and raise the level of competitiveness among domestic players. Nonetheless, managing risk accumulation and enhancing risk management are key to ensure maintenance of healthy underwriting margin among reinsurers. The industry also faces changing regulatory requirements and an increase in competition. The regulator has indicated plans to implement an enhanced version of the current capitalisation framework, while the implementation of the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) at end-2015 will encourage greater market liberalisation among insurers operating in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). The report, "2016 Outlook: Indonesia Insurance Sector" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media release. Contact: Cheryl Evangeline Associate Director +62 21 2988 6814 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12940 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.