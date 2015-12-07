Fitch: U.S. Gaming Challenged by REIT Transactions, Secular Changes in 2016

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) U.S. regional gaming revenues will be flat in 2016, providing a benign operating environment for casino operators, according to Fitch Ratings. Fitch's 2016 outlooks for the sector and its ratings are stable, with employment growth and the one-year anniversary of Caesar's bankruptcy offsetting long-term secular challenges such as the aging Baby Boomer population. "The proliferation of gambling alternatives like instant lottery tickets, social casino games and online gaming has created a challenging environment in which slots-oriented casinos outside the Las Vegas Strip and their suppliers will have a hard time accelerating growth," says Alex Bumazhny, Director of Gaming, Lodging and Leisure. Some casino operators also face the additional burden of REIT leases. Casinos are not well suited to be long-term triple-net lease tenants and many proposed operating companies will have little margin for error after all of their fixed costs are accounted for. For suppliers, recent consolidation has created better-diversified but highly leveraged companies. Larger suppliers may miss delivering targets in the near term given weak gaming fundamentals, the dearth of new casinos coming online, and increased competition from smaller suppliers. The full report, "2016 Outlook: U.S. Gaming," is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link. Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com 2016 Outlook: U.S. Gaming (Outlook Stable, but REIT Transactions and Secular Challenges Pose Concerns) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.