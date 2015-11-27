Fitch Downgrades Mongolia's State Bank; Affirms Khan Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mongolia-based State Bank LLC to 'B-' from 'B'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has affirmed the IDRs of Khan Bank LLC at 'B', with Negative Outlook. At the same time, the Support Rating (SR) of State Bank was downgraded to '5' from '4' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) was revised to 'B-' from 'B'. These actions follow the downgrade in the Mongolian sovereign to 'B' from 'B+' on 24 November 2015. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs AND VRs The affirmation of Khan Bank's IDRs and VR reflects the bank's manageable asset quality, reasonable risk standards and adequate capitalisation that is better than that of its Fitch-rated peers. The bank's large retail loan portfolio of 59% of total loans at end-1H15 had an impaired loan ratio of just 0.5%. The Fitch Core Capital ratio remained stable at 14.1% end-1H15. The bank maintains a strong business franchise and has better strategic discipline compared with peers. Khan Bank has good liquidity support from bilateral institutions and the bank's corporate governance benefit from the involvement of international shareholders in its management. Khan Bank's Outlook remains Negative because of the pressure on asset quality from the weakening operating environment. State Bank's VR reflects the bank's limited loss-absorption capacity, less stable liquidity relative to Fitch-rated peers and low profitability. Capital is considered tight and the bank has weak access to capital and funding from multilateral institutions. Profitability continues to be constrained by the regulatory net loan-to-total asset ratio cap of 57%. The bank's VR is balanced by its large franchise, stable asset quality and low risk appetite relative to Fitch-rated peers. IDRs, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The downgrade of State Bank's IDRs, SR and SRF is a function of the downgrade of the sovereign's rating as this indicates the state's ability to support the bank has weakened, although our expectation of the government's propensity to provide support has not reduced. The bank is 100% state-owned and remains the domestic bank most likely to receive state support in case of need. The Outlook on State Bank is Stable, which mirrors the Outlook on the sovereign's IDRs. Khan Bank's SR and SRF have been affirmed at '5' and 'B-' respectively, reflecting Fitch's view that sovereign support, although possible, cannot be relied upon. This is in spite of Fitch's views that the sovereign's propensity to support the bank remains strong given its systemic importance. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND VRs Fitch would downgrade Khan bank's IDRs and VR if the bank were to become more vulnerable to the deteriorating operating environment than in the past. Positive rating actions could be driven by a stabilisation of the operating environment leading to improved asset quality and liquidity conditions. State Bank's VR is sensitive to any change in its intrinsic profile, including but not limited to, the bank's capital, loan quality, operating performance and liquidity position. The VR of State Bank now sits on its SRF. The bank's IDRs would be downgraded only if Fitch were to downgrade its VR and SRF. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR The banks' SR and SRF are sensitive to the sovereign's ability and propensity to support, as expressed in any change in the sovereign ratings of Mongolia. The rating actions are as follows: State Bank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating downgraded to '5' from '4' Support Rating Floor revised to 'B-' from 'B' Khan Bank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook Negative Viability Rating affirmed at 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Ivan Lin Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Dex Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Shaojun Cai Director +852 2263 9917 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=995450 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.