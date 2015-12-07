Fitch Maintains Mitsui Life on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/SINGAPORE, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has conducted its peer review on nine Japanese life insurers including Mitsui Life Insurance Company Limited (Mitsui Life). The agency has maintained a Rating Watch Positive (RWP) for Mitsui Life's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating of 'BBB+'. The RWP was assigned on 14 September 2015, following the announcement that Mitsui Life and Nippon Life Insurance Company (Nippon Life, IFS: A/Stable) had signed a basic agreement whereby Nippon Life will purchase all of Mitsui Life's shares and declare Mitsui Life as its affiliate. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will maintain sufficient capitalisation for its rating category, based on moderate investment risks and declining risk associated with minimum guarantees of variable annuity products. These strengths are offset by relatively thin core-profit margins and a high degree of sensitivity of its embedded value to potential movements in interest rates. Mitsui life's statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) was 812.4% for the financial year ending March 2015 (FYE15). The core profit margin (excluding the impact of the variable annuity reserves) has continued to improve, to 7.0% from 6.3% at FYE14. Still, profitability is low compared with 'A' rated Japanese life insurers, due to a persisting negative spread burden. The company's embedded value shows the highest sensitivity to potential interest-rate movements among the Japanese life insurers which disclose embedded value. Fitch sees this as due to a persisting duration mismatch between assets and liabilities, and exposure to foreign currency-denominated policies. The company says it has been working to narrow the duration mismatch The Positive Watch reflects Fitch's expectation that Mitsui Life's financial profile is likely to benefit from being a part of Japan's largest private insurer and financially stronger group. Fitch will consider the strategic importance of Mitsui Life within the Nippon Life Group, and Mitsui Life's financial performance, upon the completion of the transaction which is expected by end-March 2016. Fitch expects to upgrade Mitsui Life's rating by between one to a maximum of two notches. To maintain Mitsui Life's strong ties with Mitsui Group, Nippon Life also agreed with certain Mitsui Group members such as Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (IDR: A/Stable) regarding their re-acquisition of approximately 17% on aggregate of Mitsui Life's shares after the transaction. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade is likely on completion of the acquisition, depending on further analysis of the strategic importance of Mitsui Life within the Nippon Life Group. A downgrade of Mitsui Life is unlikely, given Fitch's view that it will maintain sufficient capitalisation based on the moderate investment risks and declining risk associated with minimum guarantees of variable annuity products. Contact: Primary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Committee Chairperson Keith Buckley Managing Director +1 312 368 3211 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.