Fitch: EM Bank Credit Profiles Under Pressure, but Buffers and Support Largely Intact

MOSCOW/LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in its latest EM Banking System Datawatch that a combination of lower GDP growth, maturing loan books, lower commodity prices, weaker currencies, capital outflows and greater political risks are putting pressure on the credit profiles of emerging market (EM) banks to varying degrees. These factors, combined with Negative Outlooks on sovereign ratings, drive the Negative Outlooks on most banks in Russia, Brazil, South Africa and Saudi Arabia; 21% of EM banks had a Negative Outlook at end-3Q15. The impairment of banks' financial metrics in most markets has, so far been limited or manageable despite the more challenging operating conditions, and Fitch expects negative rating actions to be moderate in scope. This reflects banks' significant loss-absorption capacity, our forecasts of still positive economic growth in most EMs and available sovereign support. We continue to view banks in most Latin American and Asian markets, and in South Africa, as relatively resilient, notwithstanding tougher operating conditions. FX risks are greater in EMEA than other EM regions. Dollarisation ratios are high in Russia, the CIS, Turkey and Nigeria, and local currency depreciation has added to pressure on banks' asset quality and capital. Short-term external debt is an additional risk for Turkish lenders. Polish banks' Swiss franc mortgage books could lead to losses due to possible new legislation, although other CEE lenders are less exposed to FX risks. In Latin America and Asia, FX risks are greatest in Peru and Indonesia, but still more moderate than in EMEA. Contacts: James Watson, CFA (Emerging Europe) Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Mark Young (APAC) Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Alejandro Garcia (Latin America) Managing Director +52 81 8399 9100 Eric Dupont (Middle East and Africa) Senior Director +33 1 4429 91 31