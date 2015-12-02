Fitch: Strong Core Businesses to Support China Internet Majors' Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Chinese Internet Majors here HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a report released today that the three Chinese internet majors - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (A+/Stable), Tencent Holdings Limited (A+/Stable) and Baidu, Inc. (A/Stable) - should maintain strong and stable credit profiles in 2016. This is despite a changing margin profile, significant M&A and share repurchases. Strong market positions in their respective market segments and high cash generation from core businesses should underpin their credit profile. Fitch expects these firms to maintain their strong market leadership in their respective segments; i.e. online shopping for Alibaba, social and entertainment for Tencent, and search engines for Baidu. They have achieved strong operating scale and technology leadership, and have also been able to extend their market leadership to mobile platforms and increase their mobile monetisation rates during 2015. They should remain the prime beneficiaries of the robust Chinese internet industry growth. Fitch expects higher spending on new services and acquisition of new entities will dilute margins for Alibaba and Baidu, though like-for-like profitability of their core businesses should remain robust. The privatisation of video service Youku Tudou Inc. and higher spending on new businesses may cut Alibaba's operating margin slightly. However, Baidu will face greater margin pressure due to continued higher marketing spending to promote transaction-based businesses plus continued high video content costs in 2016. M&A will remain a main feature of China's internet industry in 2016. Fitch expects Alibaba's and Tencent's M&A spending to remain high, as they will continue to expand and enhance their existing businesses and further invest in ecosystems. However, their strong cash generation and large net cash positions should be able to fund their M&A ambitions. The report"2016 Outlook: Chinese Internet Majors" is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Nitin Soni Director +65 679 7235 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.