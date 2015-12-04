Fitch: U.S. Leisure Outlook Stable Amid Competition for Consumer Wallet Share

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 04 (Fitch) U.S. leisure companies will continue to benefit from consumer spending growth in 2016, aided by the trend towards more experiential, rather than material, purchases, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. The competitive environment for consumer wallet share remains intense and leisure companies must compete against varying alternatives, including retailers, technology services, and non-travel oriented entertainment. For online travel agencies, consolidation will remain a theme in 2016 as companies capitalize on market fragmentation to improve scale and profitability and fend off new competition from non-traditional travel accommodations and distribution channels. M&A will supplement organic growth from higher online travel bookings penetration rates. Fitch expects gross bookings to grow at a low- to mid-teens rate during 2016. Fitch's 2016 outlooks for the sector and its ratings are Stable, based on the expectation for moderate discretionary consumer spending growth, offset by rising competitive and technology risks. The 2016 Outlook includes Fitch's views on online travel agencies, cruise operators, video game publishers, and theme park operators. The full report, '2016 Outlook: U.S. Leisure,' is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Colin A. Mansfield, CFA Associate Director +1-212-908-0899 colin.mansfield@fitchratings.com Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Stephen Boyd, CFA Director +1-212-908-9153 stephen.boyd@fitchratings.com Michael Paladino, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-9113 michael.paladino@fitchratings.com Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com 2016 Outlook: U.S. Leisure (Competition Remains Intense for Share of Consumers' Wallet) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.