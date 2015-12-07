(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch: Mass Market-Led Recovery in Macau Gaming on Horizon Macau's gaming revenues will post a full-year 2015 decline of approximately 34-35%, but moderate in 2016 with revenue declines of approximately 5%, according to Fitch Ratings' 2016 Outlook. China's investment-led economic slowdown should not have a significant impact, with fundamentals indicating consumer spending growth will remain intact. Fitch's 2016 Rating and Sector Outlooks for Macau remain Stable, unchanged from last year. "Investors in Macau's gaming sector are playing the long game," says Alex Bumazhny, Director of Gaming, Lodging and Leisure. "As Macau's gaming revenues begin to stabilize next year, we're starting to see its long-term potential on the horizon." Fitch believes the Asia-Pacific gaming market overall remains underpenetrated, and delayed infrastructure projects, once completed, will make Macau more accessible to the mass market. New projects in the Cotai area of Macau could underperform initially but should show more acceptable returns in two to three years. Fitch believes Macau's gaming growth prospects will remain dependent on travel policies and infrastructure, available credit for the VIP segment, perceptions about the mainland's corruption crackdown, and domestic policies like the smoking ban. The full report, '2016 Outlook: Macau Gaming,' is available at www.fitchratings.com Contact: Alex Bumazhny, CFA Director +1-212-908-9179 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. 2016 Outlook: Macau Gaming (Mass Market Provides Support but Cannibalization from New Supply Could Be Painful) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.