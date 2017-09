Fitch Publishes Latin America Quarterly Retail Stats

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SANTIAGO, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Latin American Retail Stats Quarterly. This report shows quarterly same store sales trends and key financial and macroeconomic figures for Fitch-rated Latin American retailers in Chile and Mexico during first quarter 2013 - second quarter 2015. Companies included in the report are: -- El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. ('BBB+'/Outlook Positive) -- S.A.C.I. Falabella ('BBB+'/Outlook Stable) -- Cencosud S.A. ('BBB-'/Outlook Stable) -- Office Depot de Mexico, S.A. de C.V. ('BB+'/Outlook Stable) -- Grupo Elektra S.A.B. de C.V. ('BB-'/Outlook Stable) -- Grupo Famsa. S.A.B. de C.V. ('B+'/Outlook Stable) Contact: Andrea Jimenez Associate Director +56 2 24999 3322 Fitch Chile Clasificadora de Riesgo Ltda. Alcantara 200 of. 202, Las Condes Santiago, Chile Maria Pia Medrano Associate Director +52 55 5955-1600 Sergio Rodriguez Senior Director +52 81 8399-9135 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Latin American Retail Stats Quarterly (Second-Quarter 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.