Fitch Assigns 'A-(lka)' Rating to LB Finance; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) COLOMBO, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned LB Finance PLC (LB) a National Long-Term Rating at 'A-(lka)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS LB's National Long-Term Rating reflects its established franchise among licensed finance companies (LFC), whose higher yielding exposures have supported sound profitability. The rating also captures its relatively higher risk appetite as indicated by its exposure to gold-backed loans. Fitch views LB's capital as satisfactory taking into account the entity's good revenue generation. LB's leading 11% deposit market share among LFCs, as well as its extensive branch network have supported the company's funding position. At the same time, it also exposes LB to higher liquidity risk compared with peers in particular as gross loans reached 90% of assets at end 1HFY16 which is higher than the industry. Meanwhile, its share of liquid assets (as a % of total assets) declined to 9%. Mitigating factors include its moderately concentrated deposit base and un-utilised backup facilities. Fitch sees LB's product exposure to gold-backed loans (17% of gross loans at end 1HFY16) as being a potential risk to its asset quality due to the volatility of gold prices even though the focus is on short tenure facilities (almost all under six months). This concentration is unique in the LFC peer group. LB's business focus remains on vehicle financing (75% of the loan book at end 1HFY16) with motor cars and three wheelers accounting for 26% and 24% of the total at end 1HFY16. About 60% of its motor car and three wheeler loans comprise unregistered vehicles, which is a positive as they are newly imported and are of a better credit quality. Fitch expects LB's net incremental non-performing loans (NPLs) to increase in the medium term in line with the entity's projected loan growth. Its 90 days overdue loans are higher than peers'. Reported NPLs at a five month level improved to 4.6% at 1HFY16 from 5.2% in FY15, the latter being, however, mostly a function of solid loan growth (1HFY16: 12.6%, FY15: 15.1%). Revision of its impairment policy in FY15 resulted in a significant improvement in its provision coverage. LB's pre-impairment profit to average total assets stood at 8.5% at end 1HFY16 (FY15: 8.8%, FY14: 6.8%), similar to higher rated peers. Its cost to income ratio remained the lowest among peers at 36% at end 1HFY16 on the back of greater scale. Higher net interest margins (NIMs) reflect relatively higher risk products such as gold-backed lending and three wheeler leasing, along with an increase in lower cost wholesale borrowings. However, Fitch believes that a potential increase in operating costs due to branch expansion and an increase in credit costs could hamper operating profitability and internal capital generation, in the medium term. The rating reflects Fitch's expectation that LB's profitability remains sufficient to allow for growth, while maintaining capital ratios at the current level. The regulatory Tier-1 ratio stood at 16.0% at end-FY15. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS An upgrade of LB's rating is contingent upon the company achieving stronger capitalisation levels along with a moderation of its risk appetite demonstrated through lower exposure to risky assets. A more comfortable liquidity position would also support the rating. Fitch would downgrade LB's rating if the company fails to maintain its capital levels, weaker profitability or if there is a sustained deterioration of in asset quality. An increase in liquidity risk could also lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Jeewanthi Malagala, CFA Analyst +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Nadika Ranasinghe, CFA Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Evaluating Corporate Governance (pub. 12 Dec 2012) here Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 28 Apr 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.