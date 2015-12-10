Fitch: Negative Fundamentals Unlikely to Move UK Life Insurance Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: UK Life Insurance here LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its Rating Outlook for the UK life insurance sector remains Stable, indicating that the vast majority of ratings are likely to be affirmed in the next one to two years. This is despite threats to profitability from pension reforms and increased regulatory scrutiny into how insurers treat their customers. As announced in the 2014 budget, customers no longer have to buy an annuity with their pension pots. The GBP12bn-a-year annuity market has declined sharply, with many savers accessing their pensions as cash or via drawdown products instead. We expect sales to stabilise in 2016 at 30%-50% below the pre-2014 level. The consequences are negative for the sector's profitability but vary from one insurer to another, according to business mix. However, there are unlikely to be material rating implications as rated insurers can absorb the negative effects given their diverse businesses and strong capital positions - important factors underpinning their ratings. The Prudential Regulation Authority's approval of 19 major insurers' internal models in early December 2015 was a major step towards clarity on their capital position under Solvency II and we believe it is a precursor to announcements of strong solvency ratios. Major UK life insurers already appeared on track to report strong Solvency II capital after announcing substantial interim dividend increases. We do not believe these increases would have been announced had there still been significant uncertainty over Solvency II capital strength. This capital strength reflects insurers' high-quality bond portfolios, duration-matching of fixed liabilities and limited exposure to unhedged equity risk. The UK life sector is fairly immune to low interest rates. In contrast to business in some European insurance markets, notably Germany, UK life business does not generate significant interest-rate risk. Annuities are the only major UK life product with onerous long-term investment guarantees. However, these are typically single-premium contracts backed by duration-matched assets, so there is minimal interest-rate risk related to the investment of future premiums or reinvestment of maturing assets. The report "2016 Outlook: UK Life Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: David Prowse Senior Director +44 20 3530 1250 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ralf Ehrhardt Associate Director +44 20 3530 1551 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.