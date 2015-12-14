Fitch: German Life Insurance Sector Outlook Negative; Rating Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: German Life Insurance here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that the sector outlook for German life insurance, an indicator of fundamental trends, remains negative, given a challenging operating environment. However, Fitch believes that the pressures on German life companies are manageable, yielding a Stable Rating Outlook. The German life insurance industry is operating in a difficult environment of low investment yields and earnings pressure. Market interest rates are likely to remain at historical lows for longer and constitute the biggest challenge for the German life insurance industry, in light of significant asset-liability duration mismatches. Nevertheless the Stable Rating Outlooks of German life insurers are supported by their diverse business mix, significant earnings from non interest-sensitive sources and still fairly strong capital positions. Fitch has simulated run-off scenarios with different assumptions and found that rated German life insurers will be able to meet their guarantees for a prolonged period, even if interest rates remain low, albeit at the expense of profitability. Fitch will continue to monitor developments. The report, entitled '2016 Outlook: German Life Insurance - Capital Ratios under Pressure, But Guarantees Can Be Met', is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50, 60311 Frankfurt Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.