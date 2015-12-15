Fitch Affirms ATLANTICLUX at IFS 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and its Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita value of business in-force (ViF) transaction and its Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects ATL's track record of strong profitability, low investment risk and strong capital position. These positive rating factors are partly offset by ATL's dependence on unit-linked products, the small size of the company and a high total financing commitments (TFC)-to-total available capital ratio. SQ ReVita and Salam III Sukuk are rated at the same level as ATL's IDR. This is because despite their structured features, Fitch treats these transactions as effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior unsecured corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly recourse nature, and what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the structures. Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. Despite its cost-intensive distribution channels, ATL achieved a return on assets (RoA) of 1.6% in 2014 (2013: 1.1%) and has continually reported RoAs of more than 0.5% since 2007. ATL's fee income, and hence earnings, depend on the market value of assets under management, which increased to EUR637m at end-September 2015, from EUR547m at end-2014, supporting the company's earnings prospects. ATL faces only limited direct investment risks, as policyholders or other external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's products bear the risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured. ATL's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) score is 'Extremely Strong' based on year-end 2014 financials. This view is also supported by the company's regulatory solvency ratio of 258% at end-2014, which increased slightly to 261% at end-September 2015. The quality of capital is also sound, as ATL does not rely on subordinated debt. Fitch expects that ATL will maintain its strong solvency levels and will continue to upstream only moderate dividends to its parent company, FWU AG. ATL's TFC ratio was high at 1.9x at end-2014, due to the issuance of several VIF notes guaranteed by ATL. Although this is a high ratio, it is currently not affecting ATL's ratings, as ATL's ViF notes are paid back through acquisition fees included in the insurance premiums of the designated blocks of business policies. In addition, the provisions included in ATL's contractual agreements with its distribution partners significantly reduce the insurer's credit risk arising from lapses. Fitch estimates that ATL's TFC ratio improved to 1.8x at end-September 2015. However, ATL's TFC ratio will increase again if and when Salam III's third and final tranche of USD40m is issued. Fitch does not expect the TFC ratio to exceed 2.5x (the trigger level for a downgrade) for a sustained period as retained earnings and planned repayments of the existing notes will help reduce the TFC ratio. ATL currently does not plan to issue the programme's third tranche, but has the option to do so until October 2018. ATL is fully-owned by FWU AG which in turn is owned by Management Forum International GmbH, Muenchen (10%), a holding-company owned by the Dirrheimer family, Dr Manfred Dirrheimer (85%) and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%). RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due to the insurer's small size. However, over the longer term, key ratings triggers for an upgrade include significant improvements in the company's franchise and scale. A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability resulting in a ROA below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade. Additionally, an increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996735 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.