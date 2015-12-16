Fitch: China, US Rates Pressures Build for APAC Banks in 2016

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks here SINGAPORE, December 15 (Fitch) Banking sectors within the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region are likely to face a more challenging year ahead as financial systems adjust to slowing growth in China and the prospect of higher US interest rates, says Fitch Ratings in the agency's 2016 Outlook Report for the region. Earnings and capital buffers built up in recent years mean that most banking systems start from a position of strength going into this weaker economic backdrop. The exceptions are the large markets of China and India, and the frontier markets of Mongolia and Vietnam, although the outlook for banks in India and Vietnam is balanced by a more favourable economic environment. We have a higher proportion of banking systems on negative sector outlooks for 2016 than was the case in 2015. This is driven by the prospect of deteriorating asset quality, a more cautious risk appetite from most banks contributing to weaker credit growth, and margin pressures - all of which is likely to lead to slower profit growth. Fitch views lower credit growth as a positive development from the perspective of financial sector stability. With respect to the outlook on ratings, we have a stable outlook on the overwhelming majority except Mongolia and the Philippines (negative and positive, respectively). The predominantly stable outlook reflects two factors: first, that there is some tolerance in the ratings to slowing growth, given the buffers; and second, the rating outlooks reflect sovereign support in the cases where the Viability Ratings are lower than Issuer Default Ratings. Support from the authorities still matters in APAC. Key downside risks are Chinese growth and US interest rates, as rapid credit growth and the accumulation of high private-sector debt since 2008 has made some countries across the region sensitive to a major change in economic conditions. Fitch expects Chinese GDP growth to slow to 6.3% in 2016 and 6% in 2017, and for US interest rates to rise gradually in 2016. However, a more severe China slowdown and/or a sharper-than-expected increase in US rates could lead to greater economic headwinds, weaker APAC currencies, and possibly higher domestic interest rates - raising the cost of debt servicing. For the Chinese banks, this would compound asset-quality and earnings pressures which are already mounting. For the rest of APAC, the more open economies such as Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Korea and Taiwan would be affected, especially those financial systems with the largest direct exposure to China (Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taiwan), while further weakness in commodity prices would also be likely - exposing Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. Unhedged lending in hard currency that has been built up in some markets may also be tested, which would in turn have a knock-on impact for sectors in the supply chain - affecting asset quality more broadly in the local domestic banking system. That said, currency risks appear to be less than for other emerging market regions. On a positive note, Fitch sees capital levels improving as global regulatory pressures begin to influence capital trends across the region, with the Australian banks continuing to lead the market. With the Total Loss Absorbing Capacity (TLAC) rules having been finalised, we could see this beginning to influence regulatory capital and TLAC-qualifying instruments issuance trends - as local regulators clarify their thinking in response to the measures announced by the Financial Stability Board in November 2015. The report "2016 Outlook: Asia-Pacific Banks" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the links in this media release. Contact: Mark Young Managing Director, Financial Institutions +65 6796 7229 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Jonathan Cornish, Managing Director, Financial Institutions +852 2263 9901 Ambreesh Srivastava, Senior Director, Financial Institutions +65 6796 7218 Tim Roche Senior Director, Financial Institutions +612 8256 0310 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.