Fitch Affirms Old Mutual's IDR at 'BBB+'; Downgrades Mutual & Federal Insurance Co to IFS 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Old Mutual plc's (Old Mutual) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', Old Mutual Life Assurance Company's (South Africa) (OMLACSA) National Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'AAA(zaf)' and Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Company Limited's (OMW) IFS at 'A-'. The agency simultaneously downgraded Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited's (M&F) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. The rating actions follow the recent downgrade of South Africa's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Long-term foreign currency 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and to Long-term local currency 'BBB' from 'BBB+', as outlined in the commentary titled 'Fitch Downgrades South Africa to 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable' published on 4 December 2015 on www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS Old Mutual's ratings are constrained by the South African sovereign rating. On an unconstrained basis, the ratings reflect the group's position as the market-leading life insurer and largest fund manager in South Africa, and significant presence in the UK savings market. The group also has non-life operations in South Africa through M&F , and an asset management business in the US. M&F's IFS rating, as well as the implied international IFS rating for the Old Mutual group's South African operations, is one notch higher than the South African sovereign local currency rating (BBB/Stable), reflecting Old Mutual's geographical diversification with a sizeable proportion of earnings generated in the UK and Europe. Fitch considers M&F and its subsidiary, Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited (M&F RF), as "Core" to the Old Mutual group under the agency's insurance group rating methodology, based on its importance to Old Mutual's strategy and integration of management into the Old Mutual group. As a result M&F's IFS rating benefits from uplift from its standalone profile to one notch above South Africa's local currency IDR. The affirmation of OMW at 'A-', two notches above South Africa's local currency IDR, reflects Fitch's view that the possibility of OMW resources being called upon to support the South African operations is remote. OMLACSA's and M&F's National scale ratings have not been affected by the sovereign downgrade, as the relative creditworthiness of South African insurance groups remains unchanged, in Fitch's view. The main industry-wide risk factors to South African insurers' ratings remain broadly unchanged, in Fitch's view. RATING SENSITIVITIES A one-notch upgrade or downgrade of the South African sovereign rating would trigger a corresponding upgrade or downgrade of M&F's IFS rating. A one-notch downgrade of the South African sovereign rating would not trigger a downgrade of OMW's ratings, but could trigger a one-notch downgrade of Old Mutual's ratings. A change to the sovereign ratings is unlikely to affect the National IFS ratings of the Old Mutual group, including M&F, as the relativity of these ratings to that of the best credits in South Africa is expected to remain unaffected. The Old Mutual group's international-scale ratings could be downgraded if there is a material reduction in the geographical diversification of earnings or deterioration in the quality of non-South African earnings, with hard-currency cover falling below 2x. OMLACSA's National ratings would be downgraded if its creditworthiness deteriorates materially relative to the South African sovereign and its peers in the South African market. Given Fitch's view that M&F RF is "Core" to M&F and in turn M&F is "Core" to the Old Mutual group under Fitch's insurance group rating methodology, any upgrade or downgrade of Old Mutual's ratings could lead to a corresponding change in M&F's ratings. A downgrade of M&F RF's ratings could also be triggered by a change in M&F RF's "Core" status within M&F. A downgrade of M&F could also be triggered by deterioration in the standalone profile of M&F to an extent that Fitch no longer considers it as "Core" to Old Mutual. This could result from sustained weak operating performance, lower capitalisation and/or severe weakening in M&F's market share. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Old Mutual plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'BBB' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BB+' Short-term IDR and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2' Old Mutual Life Assurance Company (South Africa) Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'AA(zaf)' Old Mutual Wealth Life Assurance Limited IFS rating: affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A-' '; Outlook Stable Mutual & Federal Insurance Company Limited (M&F) National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable IFS rating: downgraded to 'BBB+' from 'A-'; Outlook Stable Mutual & Federal Risk Financing Limited National IFS rating: affirmed at 'AAA(zaf)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analyst Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 16 Sep 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=996677 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.