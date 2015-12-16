Fitch: European Investors More Optimistic on Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 4Q15 here LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says banks are the top choice of credit investors, according to respondents of the agency's latest European senior fixed-income investor survey. In a sign that the rehabilitation of the banking sector is progressing, investment-grade financials are the most favoured marginal investment choice according to 27% of those polled. This is only the third time the asset class has been the top choice in our survey since 2010. The positive endorsement is supported by financials being the sector in which most respondents expect to see improving fundamental credit conditions, with 43% expecting this trend, up from 40% in the 2Q15 survey. This is comfortably ahead of the runner-up, developing-market sovereigns, with 29% expecting an improving trend. Fitch's Outlooks and Watches on EMEA banks are at their least negative net level since the financial crisis, indicating diminished downgrade risk for 2016. Positive Outlooks have risen to a post-crisis high, while entities on Negative Outlook have dropped close to the lowest level since 2011. The Outlook for developed-market EMEA banks is Stable, while Russian entities drive the Negative Outlook in emerging markets. The Fitch Ratings Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey was established in 2007 and is in its 29th edition. This survey garnered 67 responses, representing the views of managers of an estimated EUR7.5trn of fixed-income assets during 24 September-4 November 2015. The full report, entitled "European Senior Fixed-Income Investor Survey 4Q15", is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Monica Insoll Managing Director +44 20 3530 1060 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Michael Larsson Director +44 20 3530 1260 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Related Research EMEA Financials Bond Market Monitor here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.