Fitch Updates Recovery Analyses for U.S. For-Profit Hospital Operators

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Healthcare Recovery Tool (Third Quarter 2015) here NEW YORK, December 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published updated recovery analyses for the U.S. for-profit hospital operators rated below 'BB-' including: --Community Health Systems, Inc.; --Tenet Healthcare Corp. The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Rating and Research >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged Finance >> Healthcare Recovery Models Contact: Megan Neuburger, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0501 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Robert Kirby, CFA Director +1-312-368-3147 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 12 Jun 2015) here Related Research 2015 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare (The Value Debate Intensifies While Aggressive M&A Continues) here CHS/Community Health Systems, Inc. - Ratings Navigator here For-Profit Hospital Insights (Fitch's Annual Review of Bad Debt Accounting Policies and Practices) here High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of High-Yield U.S. Healthcare Companies here Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis (Tapering ACA Benefit Belies Decent Operating Fundamentals) here Tenet Healthcare Corp. - Ratings Navigator here U.S. Healthcare Providers: Ratings Navigator Companihere U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings, Inc. here