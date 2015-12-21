Fitch: No Impact on Land Securities Capital Markets from Change to Sector Concentration Limits

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings understands from discussions with the issuer that Land Securities Capital Markets Plc's (LSCM) is considering changing its collateral sector concentration limits. According to the information provided to the agency, Fitch considers there to be no impact on the ratings from the proposed changes. With the proposed amendment, the concentration limit for the office sector would increase to 85% from 60%, and an allowance for up to 20% of the collateral to be in the leisure & hotels sector would be introduced. Meanwhile both industrial and residential properties would be more tightly limited, down at 20% from the current 35%. All other sector concentration limits would be unchanged. The rating is not based on worst case portfolio construction (or maximum permitted leverage). While the rating is primarily driven by EMEA CMBS criteria, Fitch's view on Land Securities' corporate credit strength is a key input. Fitch does not consider the proposed changes as indicative of a fundamental shift in the strategy of Land Securities, but rather as a means of accommodating an evolving approach to asset allocation by LSCM. Fitch will continue to monitor the concentration of all sector types within the portfolio. Utilisation of the sector concentration flexibility may lead to a negative rating action on the notes. Contact: Jonathan Campbell Associate Director +44 20 3530 1225 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.