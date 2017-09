Fitch Affirms Sciens at 'Good Standards'; Withdraws Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, December 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sciens Fund of Funds Management Holdings Ltd (Sciens) at 'Good Standards' and simultaneously withdrawn the rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the broad stability in Sciens's processes and resources. Its assets under management and staff have remained broadly stable. The rating is being withdrawn for commercial reasons. Fitch will no longer maintain ratings or provide analytical coverage on Sciens. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable Contact: Primary Analyst Alastair Sewell,CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Simone Capello Analyst +44 20 3530 1193 Committee Chairperson Charlotte Quiniou, CFA Director +33 1 44 29 92 81 Media Relations: Rose Millburn, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1741, Email: rose.millburn@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Asset Manager Rating Criteria (pub. 06 May 2014) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.