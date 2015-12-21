Fitch Places Sberbank Slovensko A.S. on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/WARSAW, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Sberbank Slovensko a.s.'s (SBSK) 'BB+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating action follows the announcement of SBSK's parent, Sberbank Europe AG (SBEU; BB+/Negative), that it has signed an agreement with Penta Investments to sell SBSK. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Antimonopoly Office of the Slovak Republic and the European Central Bank. The RWN on SBSK's IDR and Support Rating reflects that as a result of the change in the ownership the bank's ratings will cease to benefit from the potential institutional support from its ultimate parent Sberbank of Russia (SBRF, BBB-/Negative) and will reflect the intrinsic creditworthiness of SBSK, which is expressed by its 'bb-' Viability Rating (VR). Fitch does not rate Penta Investments and therefore cannot reliably assess its ability to provide support to SBSK. Fitch believes that SBRF would have a high propensity to support SBSK until the disposal is completed. This view is based on (i) the track record of providing capital and funding; (ii) common branding and high reputational risks for SBRF from a default of SBSK; and (iii) SBSK's small size relative to the parent, limiting the cost of any support. SBSK's VR and Short-term IDR are not affected by this rating action due to Fitch's view that the change in the bank's ownership would not significantly alter its standalone creditworthiness. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watches on SBSK's ratings upon the completion of the transaction. The bank expects the transaction to be completed within six months, upon receipt of regulatory approvals. Depending on the timing of the transaction and the availability of information, the resolution of the Rating Watches could extend beyond the typical six-month horizon. When resolving RWN, Fitch is likely to downgrade SBSK's IDR to the level of its VR and its Support Rating to '5' from '3'. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BB+'; placed on RWN Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'; unaffected Support Rating: '3'; placed on RWN Viability Rating: 'bb-'; unaffected Contact: Primary Analyst Dmitri Vasiliev Director +7 495 956 5576 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Sergey Popov, CFA Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Committee Chairperson Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.