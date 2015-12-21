Fitch Rates SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's Tier 2 Issue 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's (SR; A-/Stable/F2) EUR50m Tier 2 subordinated debt issue a long-term rating of 'BBB+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue is rated one notch below SR's 'a-' Viability Rating (VR). The notching reflects the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors. Fitch did not apply additional notching for incremental non-performance risk relative to the VR given that any loss absorption would only occur once the bank reaches the point of non-viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES The issue's rating is sensitive to changes in SR's VR. SR's VR is primarily sensitive to credit growth surpassing internal capital generation and materially weakening capital ratios. It is also sensitive to a significant house price correction, deterioration in commercial real estate exposures or prolonged low oil prices, which would likely lead to higher unemployment, lower private consumption and weaker corporate lending quality (see also "Fitch Affirms Norwegian Savings Banks", published 4 November 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com). In addition, the rating of SR's Tier 2 debt issue is also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of loss severity or non-performance risk. Contact: Primary Analyst Bjorn Norrman Director + 44 20 3530 1330 Fitch Rating Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst David Bengtsson Analyst +44 20 3530 1664 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director + 44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=997128 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.