Fitch: Vanke's Shareholder Changes Don't Immediately Affect Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today that China Vanke Co., Ltd.'s (Vanke, BBB+/Stable) ratings are not immediately affected by the recent changes in its major shareholders. The company on 6 December 2015 said Shenzhen Jushenghua Co had become its biggest shareholder. Shenzhen Jushenghua holds a 22.45% stake in Vanke as of 11 December 2015, based on information from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. On 18 December, the company suspended trading of its shares and on 21 December, it said it plans to unveil a restructuring plan, which could involve significant asset restructuring, before 18 January 2016. Fitch will reassess Vanke's ratings after the announcement of its restructuring plan, and when the new shareholder exerts significant influence on Vanke's operations. We will continue to monitor these corporate developments to evaluate their impact on management's focus on the company's operation, and the sustainability of the company's business and financial profile. Vanke's rating is supported by its leadership position in China's homebuilding industry and its strong balance sheet. Its leverage, as measured by net debt-to-adjusted inventory, was under 15% at end-September 2015, which gives it ample headroom to react to changes. Contact: Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.