Fitch: Bonds and RCF to be Repaid on Bite Sale

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says UAB Bite Lietuva's (Bite) planned sale of Bite Finance International BV to Providence Equity Partners will trigger the change of control clause in Bite's certain debt facilities. Fitch expects that Bite's senior secured floating rate notes due 2018 and the revolving credit facility (RCF), which are subject to change of control clauses, would be respectively repurchased upon the completion of the sale and repaid. The impact on Bite's IDR (B-/Stable) will be assessed as more information on the deal structure and conditions become available. Bite agreed the sale with Mid Europa Partners and Providence Equity Partners for the sale of to Providence. The company says that the deal is expected to complete in 1Q16 and is subject to certain closing conditions. Contact: Alexander Cherepovitsyn, CFA Analyst +44 20 3530 1755 Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.