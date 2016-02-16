Fitch Releases Exposure Draft for Revised Sovereign Rating Criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Exposure Draft: Sovereign Rating Criteria here LONDON, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published an Exposure Draft of its revised Sovereign Rating Criteria, incorporating proposed changes to its criteria for the rating of sovereign issuers. The substance of the existing criteria, published in August 2014, remains unaltered, but the Exposure Draft incorporates proposals on the following three topics: - The assignment of Fitch's sovereign ratings using a combination of the agency's existing proprietary Sovereign Rating Model (SRM) and a new Qualitative Overlay (QO). - The introduction of a new scale for Short-term local currency (STLC) ratings for sovereigns and the introduction of guidance on the rating correspondence mapping from the Long-term to Short-term scales for both local currency (LC) and foreign currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to enhance transparency and consistency. - The removal of the concept of materiality from our sovereign default definitions, to better align the definitions with those employed by other rating groups at Fitch. Fitch expects the revised approach to the assignment of its sovereign ratings to have no impact on existing ratings or Outlooks as it essentially captures the way that the agency currently assigns its sovereign ratings. The changes proposed are more presentational than substantive in nature. The proposal involves the employment of Fitch's existing SRM as the starting point for assigning the agency's sovereign ratings. As Fitch recognises that no model can fully capture all the relevant influences on sovereign creditworthiness, we also plan to employ a QO designed to adjust for factors that are not reflected, or not fully reflected, in the SRM output for any given rating. Moving STLC issue ratings such as treasury bills to the proposed new STLC 'F1+' scale from the Long-term local currency (LTLC) scale would affect rated issuances for an estimated 48 countries, although we do not envisage any changes in rating relativities from this transition. The introduction of guidance on the rating correspondence mapping from the Long-term to Short-term scales, based on an assessment of reserve currency flexibility and the country's international liquidity position, is likely to result in eight existing STFC ratings being upgraded by one notch and none being downgraded. Under the proposed new guidelines, 12 out of 13 STFC ratings would be rated at the higher of the two possible levels, at the points on the rating scale where that optionality exists. Adoption of the guidance would also result in all new STLC ratings being rated at the higher of the two possible levels. The proposed removal of the concept of materiality from our sovereign default definitions would have no impact on existing ratings. Fitch invites feedback from market participants on these proposed changes to our Sovereign Rating Criteria. Please submit any feedback to the following email address by Friday 11 March 2016: sovereignfeedback@fitchratings.com. The Exposure Draft: Sovereign Rating Criteria is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James McCormack Managing Director +44 20 3530 1286 Ed Parker Managing Director +44 20 3530 1176 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.