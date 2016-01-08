Fitch Withdraws Ratings of Merged Sparkassen in Germany

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the ratings of seven primary savings banks that merged with other members of the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (SFG, Germany's savings bank banking group, A+/Stable/F1+) in January 2016. Fitch rates 354 members of SFG (out of a total of 409 as of 5 January 2016) on the basis of a group rating based on mutual support. A group of 50 savings banks in Hessen and Thuringia are rated separately as part of S-Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (A+/Stable/F1+) on the basis of mutual support within that group in addition to support within SFG. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings were withdrawn because the seven savings banks no longer exist as separate entities following their merger into other member banks of SFG. As a result Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of these issuers]. RATING SENSITIVITIES Not applicable The list of banks whose Long- and Short-term IDRs at 'A+' with Stable Outlook and 'F1+' respectively were withdrawn are as follows: Kreissparkasse Altenkirchen Sparkasse Gronau Stadtsparkasse Freudenberg Sparkasse Dinslaken-Voerde-Huenxe Stadtparkasse Werne Stadtsparkasse Hameln Sparkasse Stockach In addition, Fitch has corrected a rating action originally taken on 20 January 2015, when we affirmed Kreissparkasse Wesermuende-Hadeln's IDRs at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+ and withdrew the ratings as a result of its merger with Sparkasse Bremerhaven into Weser-Elbe Sparkasse. However, the surviving entity is Kreissparkasse Wesermuende-Hadeln, which was subsequently renamed Weser-Elbe Sparkasse. We therefore correct this rating action as of 20 January 2015 as follows: Weser-Elbe Sparkasse: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+' Sparkasse Bremerhaven: IDRs affirmed at 'A+'/Stable and 'F1+' and withdrawn as a result of its merger with Weser-Elbe Sparkasse Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768076 242 Fitch Ratings Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Christian Schindler Associate Director +44 203530 1323 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Senior Director +44 203530 1075 Date of relevant rating committee: 20 January 2015 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=997634 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.