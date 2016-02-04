Fitch: U.S. Midtier Regional Banks Seek M&A, Aggressive Growth Strategies

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Consolidation in the U.S. midtier regional banking sector is likely to continue as midtier banks (with total assets ranging from $10 billion-$50 billion) seek to expand their branch footprints and asset bases, according to Fitch Ratings. 'Midtier banks have been active acquirers over the last year and this trend is expected to persist in 2016 and beyond as midtier banks continue to buy-up community banks struggling with growing regulatory burdens in a low rate environment,' said Bain Rumohr, Director, Fitch. Growth for U.S. midtier banks has been fairly strong relative to the broader banking industry. Fitch notes that this could be due to many midtier banks easing credit standards and terms in order to win business from larger banks. In addition, midtier banks are increasingly taking part in club deals and buying shared national credits to lift loan growth. 'Aggressive strategies to take business from larger banks have boosted loan growth, however, in Fitch's view loosening credit standards and the purchase of shared national credits is not a sustainable tactic for midtier banks. We expect those banks with consistent strategies within their core competencies to outperform other midtier banks over the long term.,' continued Rumohr. On the whole, midtier banks are well capitalized and have strong liquidity and funding profiles with core, sticky deposits. However, liquidity levels could deteriorate if interest rates rise further and larger banks that need to comply with higher regulatory liquidity standards, become aggressive in attracting retail deposits. Rumohr added, 'Some midtier regional banks are significantly levered to higher interest rates, however, if deposit levels deteriorate further and banks need to raise deposit pricing faster than expected, the positive impact on earnings from rising rates could diminish.' Fitch expects the recent strong asset quality performance will likely plateau as rate rises challenge marginal borrowers in servicing interest expense on floating-rate loans. Rising rates will also likely stress capitalization rates on commercial real estate projects, pressuring the asset class. Earnings for the midtier banks will remain consistent over the near term in Fitch's view. Expense control and improving spread income through earning asset growth, which should be offset by higher loan loss provisioning over the medium term, will be top management priorities. On Jan. 28, 2016, Fitch completed a peer review of the U.S. midtier regional bank peer group. In the review, Fitch revised the Outlooks for UMB Financial (UMBF) and BOK Financial (BOKF) to Negative from Stable. The Outlooks of First National of Nebraska (FNNI) and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) were revised to Positive from Stable. The ratings of these four banks were affirmed. Fitch also affirmed the ratings and maintained the Stable Outlooks for the following other banks within the midtier regional peer group: --BankUnited Inc. (BKU) --East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) --First Horizon National Corp. (FHN) --First Republic Bank (FRC) --Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) --Hilltop Holdings (HTH) --Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) --TCF Financial Corp. (TCB) --Trustmark Corp. (TRMK) --Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) For additional information on Fitch's U.S. Midtier Regional Bank peer group, please see the report titled 'U.S. Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review (Outsized Growth Points to Potential Risks for Group)' published today. Contact: Bain K. Rumohr, CFA Director +1-312-368-3153 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0560 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. U.S. Midtier Regional Bank Periodic Review (Outsized Growth Points to Potential Risks for Group) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.