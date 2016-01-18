Fitch: Dutch Insurers' Profitability to Remain Under Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2016 Outlook: Dutch Insurance here LONDON, January 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that its sector outlook for the Dutch life insurance market remains negative reflecting the prolonged contraction of the individual life market and insurers' exposure to interest-rate risk. The sector outlook for the Dutch non-life market is stable despite signs of deterioration of claims experience, and the market is likely to remain profitable in 2016. Fitch expects low bond yields to be the major negative rating factor for Dutch life insurers, as they are likely to depress profitability for an extended period. A sustained trend of rising rates could lead to a revision of the life sector outlook to stable. The Dutch regulator has indicated that it will make almost no use of transitional measures that enable insurers to smooth the increase in capital requirements brought about by Solvency II. Fitch views this approach as conservative and regulatory oversight in the Dutch market as strong. The report "2016 Outlook: Dutch Insurance" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contacts: Willem Loots Director +44 20 3530 1808 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.