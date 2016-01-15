Fitch Publishes U.S. Healthcare Dashboard; Secular Challenges to Profitability for Pharma, Providers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its U.S. Healthcare Dashboard. This report discusses important recent events and includes key financial and credit metrics for U.S. Healthcare and Pharmaceutical companies. Recent events indicate that companies will be facing some headwinds to operating margins in 2016. Most notably, a debate about drug pricing has emerged as a high-profile topic in the presidential election cycle, focusing the scrutiny on drug makers for boosting profits through substantial price hikes. Fitch believes it is increasing critical for companies to articulate a value proposition and execute that vision to avoid pressure from payors and consumers. Healthcare providers are also facing some operating challenges in 2016. These include the pending consolidation among the largest commercial health insurers. Consolidation of payors could have some important longer-term ramifications for hospital companies and other healthcare providers, such as accelerating the nascent shift towards value-based payments if larger insurers find it beneficial to advance the use of these payment models.. Fitch will regularly update U.S. Healthcare industry key statistics and analysis in its "U.S. Healthcare Dashboard," available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below. Fitch also recently published more detailed reports on the innovative pharmaceutical and for-profit hospital sectors, as shown in the list of related research below. Contact: Caitlin Blalock Associate Director +1-312 368-3154 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Megan Neuburger Managing Director +1-212 908-0501 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com U.S. Healthcare Corporates Dashboard (Third-Quarter 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.