Fitch Rates Commercial Bank's Subordinated Debentures Final 'AA-(lka)'

COLOMBO, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has assigned Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC's (CB; AA(lka)/Stable) proposed Basel II-compliant subordinated debentures of up to LKR7bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigned on 22 December 2015, and follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received The proposed issuance, which will have tenors of five and 10 years and carry fixed coupons, will be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange. CB expects to use the proceeds to strengthen its Tier 2 capital base and reduce asset-and-liability maturity mismatches. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue is rated one notch below CB's National Long-Term Rating, to reflect the subordination to senior unsecured creditors. CB's rating is driven by its measured risk appetite, solid franchise, sound track record, and strong funding profile. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating on the proposed debentures will move in tandem with CB's National Long-Term Rating. CB's rating is primarily sensitive to its ability to withstand cyclical asset quality deterioration. A full list of CB's ratings follows: National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(lka)'; Stable Outlook Outstanding Basel II-compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Proposed Basel II-compliant Sri Lanka rupee-denominated subordinated debentures: 'AA-(lka)' Contact: Primary Analyst Rukshana Thalgodapitiya Vice President +94 1 1254 1900 Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited Level 15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center Colombo 01, Sri Lanka Secondary Analyst Kanishka De Silva Analyst +941 1254 1900 Committee Chairperson Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 July 2015 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com. Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No shareholder other than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations of, or credit reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. Note to editors: Fitch's National Ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National Ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets, and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National Ratings in Sri Lanka. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable.