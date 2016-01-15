Fitch Places Finansbank on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Finansbank A.S.'s (Finansbank) and its domestic subsidiary Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S.'s, Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BBB-' on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). This follows an announcement made by Qatar National Bank (QNB; AA-/ Stable) on 22 December 2015 that it has agreed to buy National Bank of Greece's 99.81% stake in Finansbank. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING OF FINANSBANK The RWP on Finansbank's ratings reflects Fitch's view that once the acquisition is complete, Finansbank will benefit from support from QNB, should this be required. QNB's own support-driven Long-term IDR of 'AA-'/Stable reflects Fitch's opinion of an extremely high probability that the Qatari authorities would support the bank if needed. The government has demonstrated strong commitment to its banks and key public-sector companies and we expect this to continue despite the effects of lower oil prices. Support for QNB, in particular, benefits from its status as the flagship bank in Qatar, its role in the Qatari banking sector and close business links with the state. In addition, the government owns a 50% stake in QNB through the Qatar Investment Authority. Finansbank's IDRs and National Rating are currently driven by the bank's Viability Rating (VR). Should the acquisition by QNB be concluded, the bank's IDRs would then be driven by support from QNB, reflecting Fitch's view that Finansbank would represent a strategic investment for QNB. QNB is the most internationally diversified Qatari bank, operating in more than 27 countries; its largest subsidiary to date is QNB AlAhli in Egypt. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT RATING, SUPPORT RATING, NATIONAL RATING OF FINANSBANK The RWP on the bank's ratings will be resolved once regulatory approvals for the acquisition is received and ownership changes. Should QNB acquire the 99.81% stake in Finansbank as planned, Fitch's expectation is that Finansbank's foreign currency Long-term IDR would be upgraded to 'BBB', the same level as Turkey's Country Ceiling and its Long-term National Rating would be upgraded to 'AAA(tur)' based on support from QNB. The bank's Support Rating will likely be revised to '2' from '3' following resolution of the Watch. Fitch expects to withdraw Finansbank's Support Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BB-' following the acquisition of Finansbank by QNB, as institutional support will become the more likely source of external support for the bank. Fitch does not assign SRFs to banks whose IDRs are driven by institutional support. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - FINANSBANK SUBSIDIARY The RWP on the ratings of Finans Finansal Kiralama reflects Fitch's expectation they will continue to be aligned with Finansbank following the expected upgrade of the parent. As Finans Leasing's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent, they are sensitive to changes in Finansbank's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: Finansbank A.S.: Long-term foreign currency (FC) and local currency (LC) IDRs of 'BBB-' placed on RWP Short-term FC and LC IDRs of 'F3' placed on RWP National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP Support Rating of '3' placed on RWP Support Rating Floor of' BB-' unaffected Viability Rating of 'bbb-' unaffected Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB-', placed on RWP Finans Finansal Kiralama A.S.: Long-term FC and LC IDRs of 'BBB-' placed on RWP Short-term FC and LC IDRs of 'F3' placed on RWP Support Rating of '2' affirmed National Long-term rating of 'AA+(tur)' placed on RWP Contact: Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +44 20 3530 1788 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Ahmet Kilinc Analyst +44 20 3530 1272 Committee Chairperson Gordon Scott Managing Director +44 20 3530 1075 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=997963 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.