Fitch: New Senior Debt Class Won't Alter French Bank Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, January 19 (Fitch) French banks' Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) will not be affected if France's plans to create a new class of senior bank debt are implemented, says Fitch Ratings. The proposed new class of senior debt - 'non-preferred senior debt' in this comment - will be subordinated to existing senior debt ('preferred senior debt') and bailed in more quickly in the event of resolution under the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD). We think the French proposal will provide banks with flexibility in their funding plan, assuming investor demand: non-preferred senior securities could help French globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) comply with the G20's total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements, whereas more cost-effective preferred senior securities would be issued to fund the banks' structural deficit in deposits. We think BNP Paribas is likely to be an active issuer of the new non-preferred senior debt because its current total capital adequacy ratio, 13.4% at end-September 2015, is far lower than its anticipated TLAC requirements. Other French G-SIBs either have smaller or no TLAC shortfalls. But they might issue some non-preferred senior debt, depending on pricing and market appetite. This new non-preferred senior debt class would effectively become the reference debt class used by us for setting a bank's IDR. This is because our IDRs rate to the third-party, private sector senior debt category with the highest risk, and the default risk on the new class of non-preferred senior debt would be higher than the risk associated with preferred senior debt and other senior liabilities like large, wholesale deposits. Hypothetically, if a bank issued very large and stable volumes of non-preferred senior securities and built up a considerable buffer, the default risk of the preferred senior debt would reduce and it could be notched up from the non-preferred debt rating. But we are some way off this, as the French option, proposed in late 2015, still requires debate and we think legislation is unlikely to be passed before end-June 2016. The G20's TLAC standards for G-SIBs say that TLAC must be subordinated to excluded liabilities, such as insured deposits, preferred liabilities and liabilities that cannot be bailed in. Four of the 30 G-SIBs are French banks and the new non-preferred senior securities would help them comply with TLAC rules. EU countries are adopting different mechanisms to achieve the subordination of senior debt, as required by BRRD. Germany is ensuring TLAC eligibility of existing senior bank debt by subordinating it to all other senior liabilities from 2017. Italy is considering full depositor preference from 2019, in which case senior bank debt can still be TLAC eligible if equally ranking excluded liabilities are small. In Spain, banks can already issue 'Tier 3' senior debt, which is contractually subordinated to existing senior debt but sits above Tier 2 debt. The 2016 outlook for large French banks is discussed in detail in a recent report, available by clicking on the link below. <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/creditdesk/reports/report_frame.cfm?rpt_id=87 4884">Click here to view our report "2016 Outlook: Major French Banks". Contact: Francois Xavier Marchand Director, Banks +33 1 44 29 91 46 Fitch France 60 Rue de Monceau Paris 75008 Olivia Perney Guillot Seniore Director, Banks +33 1 4429 9174 Janine Dow Senior Director, Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1464 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.