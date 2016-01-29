Fitch Publishes Peer Review of Four Colombian State-Owned Financial Institutions

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Peer Review: Colombian State Banks (Banco Agrario de Colombia, Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia, Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional and Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial) here NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published a peer review of four state-owned financial institutions in Colombia: Banco Agrario de Colombia S.A. (Banagrario), Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. (Bancoldex), Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional S.A. (FDN) and Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A. (Findeter). While these state banks represent a relatively small portion of the Colombian financial system, they play important roles in their respective target markets (e.g. infrastructure, agriculture, export finance, and business development). Moreover, as countercyclical public sector investments, particularly in infrastructure, are expected to provide an important stimulus to economic growth, the activities of the country's development banks have taken on a higher relevance. FDN and Bancoldex in particular, are in the process of broadening their services and are poised to significantly increase portfolio and asset growth. As part of its Nov. 20, 2015 review, Fitch affirmed the national and international ratings of the four institutions, which are aligned with the ratings of the Colombian sovereign (Long-Term IDR of 'BBB' with a Stable Outlook), reflecting Fitch's assessment of the government's willingness and capacity to provide timely support if needed. In Fitch's view, these institutions are integral arms of the state given their strategic importance in the country's National Development Plan and the state's majority ownership. Fitch has also affirmed Banagrario's Viability Rating of 'bb'. Although administratively autonomous, the government of Colombia has influence on state banks to different degrees, manifesting primarily in the appointment of directors. In Fitch's view, FDN and Banagrario have made the most progress in improving their corporate governance standards. The wholesale lenders, Bancoldex, FDN and Findeter, stand out for their exceptional portfolio quality, with nonperforming loans (NPLs) at or near 0%. Conversely, the retail agricultural bank, Banagrario, reported NPLs and restructured loans that were materially higher than the Colombian system average, mitigated by high collateral coverage, including government guarantees. Financial performance also differed between the wholesale and retail institutions. While Banagrario reported stable and robust operating profits above the banking system average, the wholesale lending institutions, Bancoldex, FDN and Findeter, exhibited thinner margins. Negative loan growth at Bancoldex and FDN contributed to declines in pre-impairment operating profits at June 2015. At Findeter, a more diversified funding base drove an increase in interest expense in 2015. Banagrario's funding is derived from a balanced mix of diversified deposits and state agency funding. Findeter and Bancoldex have made strides in diversifying funding through issuances and long-term credit lines, and, in the case of Findeter, loan securitizations. FDN, currently funded entirely by equity, is contemplating accessing international debt markets. Fitch has published press releases for each of these banks which are available on 'www.fitchratings.com.' These RACs include each issuer's key rating drivers and sensitivities as well as the list of all rating actions taken. Contact: Mark Narron (Primary Analyst, Banagrario, Bancoldex, FDN and Findeter) Director +1-212-612-7898 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004 Marcela Galicia (Secondary Analyst, Banagrario) Director +503 2516-6611 Sergio Pena (Secondary Analyst, Bancoldex, FDN and Findeter) Associate Director +57-1-326-9999 Ext 1160 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research 2016 Outlook: Andean Banks (Forking Paths: Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela) here Banco Agrario de Colombia, S.A. here Banco de Comercio Exterior de Colombia S.A. here Colombia here Financiera de Desarrollo Nacional here Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A. here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.