Fitch Assigns Urtrust Insurance IFS Rating 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based auto insurer Urtrust Insurance Co., Ltd (Urtrust) an Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) of 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating reflects that Urtrust's adequate capital buffer, reliance on reinsurance to expand its underwriting capacity, tolerable exposure to risky assets, and its ability to tap the motor insurance segment through the sales network of its parent. The company is primarily owned by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd (GAC), the sixth-largest motor vehicle producer in China. Fitch believes that the company's shareholders will continue to provide capital support to the auto insurer if there is a need. The capital contributions will likely be necessary at the pace that Urtrust is growing. Essentially, Guangzhou Municipal Government (GZMG) controls the insurer through GAC and several other holding entities. The insurer's gross premiums grew by 79% to CNY1.1bn in 2014 (9M15: CNY703m). Urtrust reported a significant improvement in its solvency buffer after the infusion of CNY775m in fresh capital by its shareholders in 9M15. The company's capital score, as measured by Fitch's Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (FBM), reached 'Extremely Strong' at end-3Q15 after the capital contribution. The company's local solvency ratio amounted to 681% at 3Q15 - well in excess of the 150% regulatory preferred benchmark. Urtrust's underwriting capacity is supported by a panel of reinsurance companies with sound credit quality. The company ceded out 32% and 15% of its premiums in 2014 and 3Q15 through several reinsurance treaties. Fitch expects Urtrust to consistently rely on reinsurance to insulate its capital base from extreme underwriting volatility as it continues to expand rapidly. The rating of Urtrust is constrained by its short operating history, the scale of its operation and its heavy concentration in the competitive motor insurance segment. Urtrust started to underwrite non-life insurance in China after it obtained its insurance licence in June 2011. The short operating track record makes it difficult to evaluate if management will be able to execute business plans even when such plans appear to be sound and management is experienced. Urtrust's underwriting performance was volatile over the past three years, in line with the situation at other newly established insurers. Non-recurrent costs associated with branch setup and distribution network development exacerbated the pressure on the company's underwriting profitability. The company's combined ratio amounted to 115.9% in 3Q15 and 126.6% in 2014. Fitch expects its expense ratio to trend down as its operating scale further expands even though it could still suffer an underwriting deficit in the near term. Keen market competition as a result of commercial motor pricing deregulation and sluggish motor vehicle sales could hinder Urtrust's ability to improve its underwriting margin in the coming year. Fitch believes that the company will continue to be cautious in managing its asset allocation and liquidity, given its underwriting volatility. The company increased its investments in trust products and fixed-income securities managed by local insurers' asset management companies. Nonetheless, its liquidity position remains strong as the ratio of liquid assets to net claims reserve still amounted to 3.03x at end-3Q15 (end-2014: 4.31x). RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects the company to maintain an adequate capital cushion against potential operational risks and shocks from underwriting and investments, given its short operating history. Downgrade rating triggers include: - Decline in its capital score as measured by Fitch Prism Factor-Based Capital Model (FBM) at below 'Strong' on a sustained basis, - Loss of distribution support from Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd, - Significant upsurge in catastrophe risks due to insufficient reinsurance protection, or - Narrower operating margin than expected in its original business plan with combined ratio higher than 125% on a sustained basis. Urtrust's rating is unlikely to be upgraded in the near term. Over the medium term, upgrade rating triggers include Urtrust's ability to: - Improve underwriting stability with combined ratio persistently below 103%, - Widen its distribution coverage, and - Sustain its risk-based capitalisation as measured by the score of Prism FBM at 'Strong' or higher. 