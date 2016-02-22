Fitch Updates Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings Criteria

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings here LONDON, February 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its latest Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings Criteria, which reflects an update to its analytical approach to determining soft country caps. The country-specific treatment of recovery ratings criteria constrain the upward notching of issue ratings from Issuer Default Ratings to reflect recovery expectations for corporate finance entities based on the impact of country-specific factors. The revised approach has resulted in a limited number of countries for which Fitch has ratings moving either up or down from one cap grouping to another. Fitch estimates that it will need to review issue ratings of no more than 10 publicly rated issuers and a smaller number of privately rated transactions. In addition, Fitch provides private credit opinion ratings to asset managers and we estimate that there will be an impact on fewer than 10 credit opinion rated issuers. Reviews may result in instrument ratings being upgraded or downgraded. Contacts: Raymond Hill Senior Director +44 20 7350 1079 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Erwin Van Lumich Managing Director +34 93 323 8403 Frederic Gits Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 84 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.