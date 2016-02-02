Fitch: Tax, Mortgage Reform Pressure Polish Bank Credit Profiles

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: CEE Banks: 2016 Outlook; Poland: Key Rating Drivers here LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Poland's new bank tax and proposal to help customers with foreign-currency mortgages will weaken the standalone credit profiles of Polish banks and put pressure on Viability Ratings (VRs), Fitch Ratings says. However, the scale of the impact is unknown as yet because of potential offsetting action by banks and because we expect delays and revisions to the mortgage proposal. Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) will come under less pressure than standalone VRs because many are driven by parent bank ratings. Banks will start paying the tax of 44bp of assets, net of regulatory capital and government securities, from February. Banks with a tax base below PLN4bn, state-owned BGK (A-/Stable) and banks under rehabilitation programmes are exempt. The biggest impact will be on banks that already report weaker profits, including Bank Ochrony Srodowiska (BOS, BB/bb/Negative) and Getin Noble Bank (Getin, BB/bb/Stable). The tax may raise questions about their medium-term structural profitability. Our assessment of profitability and capitalisation may become constraining factors for their VRs and put their Long-Term IDRs under pressure. The impact on VRs for Eurobank (A-/Stable/bb-), mBank (BBB-/Positive/bbb-), Bank Millennium (BBB-/Stable/bbb-) and Alior (BB/Stable/bb) is likely to be smaller due to their stronger performance. We reviewed Bank Pekao (Pekao, A-/Stable/a-), Bank Zachodni WBK (BZ WBK, BBB+/Stable/bbb+), ING Bank Slaski (Bank Slaski, A-/Stable/bbb+), and Bank Handlowy (Handlowy, A-/Stable/bbb+) in November 2015 and concluded their VRs face only moderate pressures from the tax as they have sufficient profitability buffers to absorb it. The President's proposal to help foreign-currency (FC) mortgage borrowers includes returning the FX spread to customers, voluntary restructuring, mandatory restructuring (at the customer's request) with future repayments at a 'fair exchange rate,' and handing the property to the bank in exchange for full debt relief. According to the authors, the proposal is designed to let banks recognise the impact in their financial statements over time. But it was prepared without consulting the Ministry of Finance, Polish Central Bank or the Financial Supervision Authority (KNF). Market participants' estimates of the potential impact vary between PLN30bn (USD7.4bn) and PLN60bn, compared to aggregate Tier 1 capital of PLN137bn at end-3Q15. A KNF impact study will take time to complete. A solution involving converting FC loans into local currency would probably need the Central Bank to provide FC liquidity to facilitate closing open positions. Given the potential impact we expect the solution to be delayed and undergo changes. The impact of conversion on capitalisation would not be one-to-one; particularly for banks using the standardised approach for capital, converted loans should have much lower risk weights. Capital buffers imposed to address FC mortgage risks are also likely to be removed. However, as proposed the impact on capitalisation and leverage would be significant for banks with high FC mortgage exposure relative to Fitch Core Capital. This includes Getin (FC mortgages equal about 30% of total gross loans and FCC ratio of 10% at end-3Q15), Bank Millennium (39.1%, 16.5%), mBank (31%, 16.1%), BOS (16.5%, 9.6%) and Eurobank (14.0%, 13.6% at end-1H15). BZ WBK is also exposed as FC mortgages comprise 16% of its consolidated gross loans, but has a greater ability to absorb losses through capital (FCC: 15.6%). The impact on other banks would be small. We believe parental support would be forthcoming for subsidiaries if needed. Therefore any impact on mBank, Eurobank and BZ WBK's VRs should not affect IDRs. For exposed banks whose IDRs are driven by VRs (Getin, Bank Millennium, BOS), negative pressures on VRs would affect IDRs. We will review the ratings of Polish banks with large exposures to FC mortgages over the next month. For more information, see the presentation given at Fitch's recent 'Emerging Europe Sovereign & Bank Outlook' in the link above. Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska S.A. Krolewska 16, 00-103 Warsaw Michal Bryks Director Financial Institutions +48 22 338 6293 Simon Kennedy Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.