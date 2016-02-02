Fitch: French Life Insurance Earnings Remain Under Pressure

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Life Insurance Dashboard 2016 here LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says French life insurers' earnings remain under pressure, despite an improving business mix in 2015. In its latest French Life Insurance Dashboard published today, Fitch says the life insurance market continues to face a difficult operating environment as interest rates remain low, constraining profitability. Despite the positive trend in unit-linked sales during 9M15, the business mix of the French life market remains skewed towards guaranteed products (85% of reserves at end-2014). French life insurers still face the dilemma between cutting crediting rates to policyholders to protect their margins, or maintaining crediting rates to protect their market position but at the expense of margins. Fitch expects insurers to continue to only marginally cut crediting rates in 2016 as they strive to maintain business volumes and competitive expense ratios. The 'French Life Insurance Dashboard' is available on www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Anastasia Litvinova Director +7 495 956 7082 Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22, Email: francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.