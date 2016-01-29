Fitch Affirms 3 Chinese Policy Banks at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of China Development Bank Corporation (CDB), Agricultural Development Bank of China (ADBC), and Export-Import Bank of China (Exim) at 'A+' with Stable Outlooks. The banks' Short-Term IDRs have also been affirmed at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT The banks' ratings which are equivalent to that of China's sovereign ratings (A+/Stable/F1), are based on an extremely high probability of the central government supporting the banks in a timely manner in the event of stress. This reflects the entities' important policy functions to promote strategic development of China's economy, their 100% state ownership and a long history of support from the central government for the banks. The entities' quasi-sovereign status is also reflected in a zero-risk weighting applied to all bonds issued by the three policy banks. As the policy banks effectively act as agents of the state, no Viability Ratings are assigned. All three policy banks play an increasingly important role in national economic development by providing financing in key areas: CDB for domestic infrastructure projects and pillar industries; ADBC for procurement of agriculture goods and rural development projects; and Exim for the growth of external trade. In addition to these core policy functions, CDB and Exim also provide financing for strategic overseas investments and resource purchases on behalf of the state, such as China's "One Belt One Road" development initiative. The capital injection from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (USD48bn into CDB and USD45bn into Exim) during 2015 should further strengthen their lending capacity to support broader policy strategies. The banks' asset growth, which is controlled by the state, remains rapid as they support state policies to sustain China's economic growth and drive economic transformation. Fitch expects all three policy banks will continue to play a significant role in supporting state policy objectives, including policy-directed lending to parts of the economy or borrowers that may otherwise be perceived as unfavourable on a risk-adjusted basis for commercial lenders. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SENIOR DEBT The IDRs of the three policy banks will likely move in tandem with the sovereign ratings. However, negative rating action would also be taken should there be any change in the perceived ability and/or willingness of the state to support the banks. Examples of this would include a reduction in government ownership, a material change in banks' policy role (such as commercialisation of their operations) and/or changes in the support mechanism that affects the banks' relationship with the state. The rating actions are as follows: China Development Bank Corporation: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Agricultural Development Bank of China: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Export-Import Bank of China: Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'A+' Contact: Grace Wu Senior Director +852 2263 9919 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Katie Chen (China Development Bank) Associate Director +86 10 8517 2135 Secondary Analyst Jaclyn Wang (Agricultural Development Bank of China) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3189 Secondary Analyst Jack Yuan (Export-Import Bank of China) Associate Director +86 21 5097 3038 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 