Fitch Rates Sparkasse Spree-Neisse 'A+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sparkasse Spree-Neisse a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with Stable Outlook and a Short-term IDR of 'F1+'. The IDRs are based on the bank's membership in the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen; A+/F1+/Stable; see "Fitch Affirms Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe at 'A+'; Outlook Stable" dated 18 January 2016 available on www.fitchratings.com) and are derived from a group rating based on mutual support. The Sparkassen's IDRs are driven by their Viability Rating (VR), reflecting their stable and consistent business performance supported by Germany's healthy economy. Fitch rates 355 Sparkassen members out of a total of 409 (as of 29 January 2016). KEY RATING DRIVERS Sparkasse Spree-Neisse's IDRs and VR are group ratings and therefore based on Sparkassen's VR. Sparkassen's VR is underpinned by the group's leading domestic retail franchise, granular and fairly low-risk credit exposure, solid and resilient deposit funding profile and stable profitability. RATING SENSITIVITIES As Sparkasse Spree-Neisse's IDRs and VR are group ratings, they would move in line with Sparkassen's ratings. The Sparkassen's IDRs and VR are primarily sensitive to a change in Fitch's assessment of the group's cohesiveness. Despite improvements that strengthen the group's cohesiveness and effectiveness, we do not believe that this development in itself is sufficiently strong to result in an upgrade of the VR in the short term. However, further measures to strengthen the consolidated risk monitoring or to provide consolidated financial accounts could result in upward pressure on the VR in the medium term. The Sparkassen's ratings remain sensitive to a sharp drop in earnings in combination with deteriorating asset quality. Contact: Primary Analyst Roger Schneider Director +49 69 768076 242 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D- 60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Christian Schindler Associate Director +44 20 3530 1323 Committee Chairperson Christian Scarafia Senior Director +44 20 3530 1012 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=998672 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.