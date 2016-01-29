Fitch Publishes Third Quarter Recovery Analyses for U.S. Retailers

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Retail Recovery Tool (Third-Quarter 2015) here NEW YORK, January 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has updated its recovery analyses for the following U.S. retailers as of Oct. 31, 2015, unless otherwise indicated: --J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (JCP) --Sears Holdings Corporation (SHLD) --SUPERVALU Inc. (SVU) (as of Dec. 5, 2015) --Toys 'R' Us, Inc. (TOY) --The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. (BONT) --Claire's Stores, Inc. (CLE) --J. Crew Group, Inc. (JCG) --The Gymboree Corporation (GYMB) --The Michaels Companies Inc. (MIK) --The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. (MW) --NBTY, Inc. (NBTY) (as of Sept. 30, 2015) --99 Cents Only Stores, LLC (as of Oct. 30, 2015) --Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC (NMG) The interactive recovery analysis worksheets are available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Corporates >> Research Contact: Monica Aggarwal, CFA Managing Director +1-212-908-0282 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 David Silverman, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-0840 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The Recovery Ratings reflect the application of Fitch's current criteria which is available on Fitch's website at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 07 Dec 2015) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.