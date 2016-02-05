Fitch Report: What Investors Want to Know: Oi's Rating Depends on TIM Merger

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) According to the latest of Fitch Ratings' 10-report series titled '10 Most Distressed LatAm Corporates,' Oi S.A.'s (Oi) rating depends entirely on whether the merger with TIM Participacoes S.A. (TIM) takes place. We intend to release one report each day through February 12 as per the schedule found at the end of this release. "A successful merger with TIM, based on an equity-swap deal without any additional undertaking of debt, should result in an immediate ratings upgrade, potentially up to investment grade," said Alvin Lim, Director. "Oi's failure to merge will pressure its ratings into the 'B' category, as Fitch does not foresee any meaningful turnaround in the company's credit profile based on its current operational fundamentals." With Oi a good strategic fit for TIM, Fitch believes a merger is more likely than not, since progress has been made with Oi's precarious balance sheet and the outdated regulatory framework Oi was subject to. Fitch believes Oi will propose an official offer to TIM by the end of February 2016. Fitch's 10 Most Distressed LatAm Corporates series will be released one report per day as follows: Feb. 1st: Samarco Mineracao S.A. Feb. 2nd: Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Feb. 3rd: Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation Feb. 4th: GOL Linhas Aeresas S.A. Feb. 5th: Oi S.A. Feb. 8th: GeoPark Latin America Limited Agencia en Chile Feb. 9th: Ajecorp B.V. Feb. 10th: TV Azteca, S.A.B. de C.V. Feb. 11th: QGOG Constellation S.A. Feb. 12th: Odebrecht Offshore Drilling Finance Ltd. For more information, a special report titled "Oi S.A. - At a Crossroads" is available on the Fitch Ratings web site at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link. Contact: Primary Analyst Alvin Lim, CFA Director +1-312-368-3114 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mauro Storino Senior Director +55-21-4503-2625 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com What Investors Want to Know: Oi S.A. (Merger Potential Puts Oi at a Crossroads) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.