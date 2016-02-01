Fitch Affirms Ratings of 4 Indonesian Regional Development Banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/TAIPEI/SINGAPORE, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A(idn)' Long-Term National Ratings and 'F1(idn)' Short-Term National Ratings of four Indonesian regional development banks - PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau Kepri (Bank Riau Kepri), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung's (Bank Lampung), PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku (Bank Maluku) and PT Bank SulutGo (Bank Sulutgo). The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary. 'A' Long-Term National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. 'F1' Short-Term National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS The National Ratings of Bank Riau Kepri, Bank Lampung, Bank Maluku and Bank Sulutgo reflect Fitch's view that the banks are important to the regional governments to support development of the local economies. Based on their regional significance, Fitch expects potential, but limited, support from the central government due to their lower systemic importance compared with other large banks in Indonesia. As regional development banks play an increasingly important role in financing economic activities, OJK, the financial sector regulator has asked the regional development banks to increase their capital to more than IDR1trn by 2018. Since 2015, these banks have also been required by OJK to make more loans to non-civil servants, particularly micro loans, with a target of such loans making up at least 20% of their loan portfolios by 2018. Nonetheless, the growth in lending in micro loans is unlikely to alter Fitch's view on the banks' importance to their respective regional governments. Loans to non-civil servants (excluding government projects) represent about 4%-7% of these banks' loan portfolios in 3Q15. All rated regional development banks, except Bank Sulutgo, have maintained adequate capitalisation, with Tier 1 capital ratios of 13%-16%. Bank Sulutgo's Tier 1 declined to 9.5% at end-3Q15 from about 16% at end-2013, largely due to the shares reduction from one of its major shareholders that resulted in some form of capital repayment. Other than Bank Riau Kepri that experienced some deterioration in commodity-related loans in 3Q15, the asset quality for the other three rated regional banks remained benign. Nevertheless, Fitch expects these banks' asset quality to remain manageable given their primary focus on lending to low risk civil servants. Bank Maluku's profitability has improved in 3Q15 after suffering a one-time investment securities loss related to a fraudulent reverse repo transaction that dented its earnings in 2014. The loss exposes weakness in management quality and risk management among small regional banks, which could continue to constrain their standalone financial strengths. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the regional governments' and central government's ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to such regional development banks. However, Fitch believes this to be a remote prospect in the near to medium term. Deterioration in the banks' standalone financial profiles is unlikely to impact their National Ratings, given the regional governments' majority ownership in and potential support to these banks. Upside potential for the banks' National Ratings may arise if they successfully close the gap with their larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size of operations and assets, while maintaining sound asset quality records, high core capitalisation and healthy profitability with predominantly low-cost funding bases. However, this is unlikely to happen in the near to medium term. KEY RATING DRIVERS and RATING SENSITIVITIES- DEBT RATINGS The ratings of the banks' rupiah-denominated senior bonds and medium-term notes are the same as their National Long-Term Ratings in accordance with Fitch criteria. Any changes in the National Long-Term Ratings would also affect these issue ratings. The full list of rating actions follows: Bank Riau Kepri National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Rupiah senior bond 2011 affirmed at 'A(idn)' Bank Lampung National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A (idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Rupiah senior bond 2012 affirmed at 'A(idn)' Bank Maluku National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Bank Sulutgo National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1(idn)' Rupiah Senior Bond 2014 affirmed at 'A(idn)' Contacts: Primary Analysts: Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Bank Lampung and Bank Sulutgo) Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Contacts: Primary Analysts: Iwan Wisaksana (National Ratings for Bank Lampung and Bank Sulutgo) Director +62 21 2988 6807 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia Level 20 Prudential Tower Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Stefanus Yuniardhi Thio (National Ratings for Bank Riau Kepri and Bank Maluku) Director +62 21 2988 6809 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9925, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.