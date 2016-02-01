Fitch: Evergrande's Rating Not Affected by Consent Solicitation

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says ratings on Evergrande Real Estate Group Limited (Evergrande; BB-/Stable) and its bonds due in 2018 and 2020 will not be impacted even if the proposed amendments in the consent solicitation announced on 1 February 2016 are adopted. The principal purpose of the consent solicitation is to align the terms of the company's 2018 and 2020 notes with the bond that it recently issued on 15 January 2016 (the "2019 Notes"), and give the company more flexibility in offshore and onshore debt-raising, liens of indebtedness, investments in subsidiaries and minority-owned joint ventures, dividend pay-outs and stock repurchases, as well as business diversification beyond its core real estate development business. The proposed amendments, if adopted, will provide Evergrande with more funding and operational flexibility to support its current expansion and business diversification, though it would require a higher level of indebtedness. Fitch does not expect its view on Evergrande to change solely due to the adoption of the proposed amendments. However, Evergrande's rating may come under pressure in the event that expansion drives leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, to above 60%, and contracted sales/total debt below 0.6x, both on a sustained basis. Major proposed amendments of the indentures include: - increasing the limit on permitted subsidiary indebtedness from 15% to 20% of total assets; - increasing the "purchase money indebtedness" basket from 30% to 35% of total assets; - increasing the "working capital loan" basket from USD50.0 million to 2% of total assets; - exempting any restricted subsidiary listed on a qualified exchange from providing guarantees for the 2018 notes and pledging their shares to secure the 2018 notes; - amending the definition of "entrusted loans" such that it applies to intragroup borrowings and deposits made by non-PRC restricted subsidiaries; - permitting capitalized lease obligations or attributable indebtedness with respect to a sale and leaseback transaction; - relaxing cash dividend payments and stock repurchasing requirements, including exempting the fixed charge coverage ratio requirement and relaxing "restricted payment" deduction requirements; - relaxing conditions of the "permitted investment" basket, include (i) increasing the size of the basket from 15% to 20% of total assets, (ii) increasing the portion of investments that are exempt from the fixed charge coverage ratio requirement from 7.5% to 10% of total assets, and (iii) allowing investment in an investee whose other shareholder is an affiliate; - permitting spin-off listings of non-core entities; - permitting investments in trusts, funds or asset management plans that primarily invest in the company's real estate projects; and - expanding the definition of "temporary cash investment" to include deposits with banks or trust companies in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong. Bond holders have until 19 February to give their consent to the proposed amendments. For a more detailed discussion on Evergrande's rating, please refer to our report on the company dated 18 December 2015 and available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Jenny Wenjun Huang Associate Director +852 2263 9922 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.