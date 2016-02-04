Fitch Publishes Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trends for 3Q'15

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published its Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trend report with 3Q'15 results. 'Third quarter 2015 volumes generally improved in most markets driven by non-CSD products,' said Cristina Madero, Associate Director at Fitch. 'Mexican consumer demand for beverages is improving but still weak. In Brazil companies reported volume contractions in the single-digits except for Grupo Embotellador Atic, which saw double-digit declines as it continues to restructure its Brazilian operations. AmBev's beer segment was the exception and posted a slight volume increase. Strong commercial efforts continue to drive volumes in Peru, Chile, and Argentina.' The report shows quarterly sales volume trends and key financial figures of certain Fitch-rated Latin American bottlers in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico and Peru beginning with the first quarter of 2013. Companies included are: --Embotelladora Andina S.A. ('BBB+'/Outlook Stable) --Compania Cervecerias Unidas ('AA+(cl)'/Outlook Stable) --Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. ('A'/Outlook Stable) --Ambev S.A. ('WD'; ratings withdrawn in August 2015) --Arca Continental S.A.B. de C.V. ('A'/Outlook Stable) --Grupo Embotellador Atic S.A. ('B+'/Outlook Negative) --Corporacion Lindley S.A. ('BBB-'/Outlook Positive) Contact: Cristina Madero Associate Director +1-312-368-2080 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Rogelio Gonzalez Director 52 81 8399 9134 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Latin America Quarterly Beverage Trends - 3Q15 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.