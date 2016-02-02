Fitch: China Fishery's Rating Remains at 'C' as it Enters Grace Period

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that China Fishery Group Limited's (China Fishery, Issuer Default Rating: C) failure to pay a coupon on its USD300m notes on 30 January 2016 does not immediately trigger a downgrade to 'RD' as the company has a 30-day grace period to make the payment, under the terms of the notes. The company is facing a cash crunch as its access to funding has been curtailed following a winding up petition against the company by creditors initiated in November 2015. The company announced on 1 February 2016 that courts in Hong Kong and Cayman Islands have dismissed the winding up petitions and discharged the provisional liquidators that had been in place. The company also announced that it had reached an agreement with its club loan lenders to restructure the company and continues to explore a potential sale of its Peruvian business. According to the company's announcement in December 2015, it had received non-binding memorandums of understanding from two prospective buyers for the Peruvian business at an indicative enterprise value of USD1.7bn. Despite these developments, it is not clear whether the company's financial position would improve in time for it to make the coupon payment within the grace period. Failure to do so will result in its IDR being downgraded to 'RD'. We also believe that the company had not met all the terms of the club loan; however, we have not been able to verify whether this constitutes a default. Contact: Yee Man Chin Director +852 2263 9696 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road, Hong Kong Yi Zhang Analyst +85 21 5097 3390 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.