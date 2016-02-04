Fitch: China CNY Pressures Could Bring Tighter Capital Controls

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Currency Pressure Highlights Policy Conundrum here HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 04 (Fitch) Capital outflows and sharp declines in official foreign reserves continue to add to currency pressures in China, leading to rising investor uncertainty and heightened fears of the risks of a much sharper yuan devaluation. Fitch Ratings does not believe that such a devaluation is likely, but the authorities could tighten capital controls to mitigate outflows. Of the main policy options available, tighter capital controls are likely to be the policy of least resistance for Chinese authorities relative to a sharp currency devaluation or hiking domestic interest rates. Fitch believes that a one-off devaluation could come with significant costs. It would undercut the broad economic objective of rebalancing the economy by squeezing households - through higher import costs - and effectively subsidising corporate profits. Furthermore, such a devaluation could exacerbate financial market volatility in the short term, particularly among China's emerging-market trading partners. Raising interest rates could stem some of the capital outflow, but would intensify stresses on heavily indebted domestic corporates and local governments. There is already some anecdotal evidence that regulators are adopting a stricter approach to enforcing existing capital controls, such as the limit on personal foreign-exchange use of USD50,000. However, Fitch believes that tighter capital controls can only be a temporary solution. The policy dilemma facing the Chinese authorities is a result of deeper pressures on economic and financial stability stemming from high and rising leverage, and the need to rebalance the economy to a more sustainable growth model. Fitch assessed the policy options facing Chinese authorities in the agency's latest Fitch Wire + report: "China Currency Pressure Highlights Policy Conundrum" published on 4 February. The report is available to subscribers by clicking the link above or at www.fitchratings.com. Contacts: Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9938 19/F Man Yee Building 60-68 Des Voeux Building Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.