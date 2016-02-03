Fitch Downgrades Wanda to 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded China Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd.'s (Wanda) Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), the senior unsecured rating, and the ratings of its outstanding senior notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook for the IDR is Stable. Fitch has also downgraded all the outstanding bonds issued by Wanda Properties International Co. Limited and Wanda Properties Overseas Limited, the wholly owned subsidiaries of Wanda, to 'BBB' from 'BBB+' The downgrade reflects our expectation that Wanda's development properties' (DP) contracted sales in 2016 and 2017 will fall to a level not sufficient to support its ongoing capex plans and development expenditure. This will require additional debt, which will keep Wanda's recurring interest coverage, as measured by recurring EBITDA/gross interest expenses, below 1.0x in 2016 despite rapidly rising rental income of more than 30% per annum. This also led to a sustained increased in its leverage as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory bordering 40%. Both financial metrics have weaker levels than Fitch-rated Chinese property companies rated in the 'BBB+' level. Wanda's Stable Outlook reflects our belief that Wanda's financial profile will start to improve by the end of 2017 as the company becomes substantially an investment property (IP) company, and shifts its business model to rely on third-party capital to fund the majority of its future Wanda malls expansion. KEY RATING DRIVERS DP Slowdown Delays Deleveraging: We expect Wanda's DP contracted sales to fall sharply to around CNY100bn in 2016 from around CNY164bn in 2015 due to its high exposure to tier-3 and tier-4 cities, which continue to face high excess inventory. However, the company still needs to complete the DP already sold which will keep development expenditure in 2016 at a level not lower than in 2015. In addition, Wanda is continuing its capex of its IP business given continued attractive growth prospects for the business. As a result, net debt levels will likely peak only in 2017, as opposed to 2015 as previously expected. Our rating is based on the assumption that Wanda will generate DP contracted sales of around CNY100bn in 2016 and 2017, and significantly scale back on land acquisitions and new construction. As a result, we expect it to turn operating cash flow positive by end 2016. Failure to do so may lead to further negative rating action. Third-Party Funds for IP Needed: We estimate that Wanda's internally generated cash flows from rental income will be sufficient to fund the construction of an average of around 10 new malls per annum in 2016 to 2018. However, the company has ambitious plans to grow its IP portfolio more rapidly to sustain its first-mover advantage of developing malls in newer neighbourhoods and smaller cities. In 2015, Wanda used a mix of crowd-funding and institutional interests to equity-fund the cost of 15 new malls. In addition to the 28 self-funded malls, it acquired land in 2015. To continue such rapid expansion, Wanda needs to continue sourcing third party funds. However, the sustainability of sourcing such funds is uncertain given the long gestation period for new malls, which may not be attractive to institutional investors. Unless the company is successful in sustaining an external funding model (which it terms as an "asset-light" model) or scales back on IP expansion, it will continue to generate negative free cash flows beyond 2017, which may be detrimental to its rating. Commanding Industry Presence in China: Wanda is the leading Chinese IP company with the largest number of shopping malls and highest rental revenue. The amount of investment needed to build such a network is difficult for other landlords to replicate. Wanda has 133 Wanda Plaza malls and 72 hotels in operation at end-2015, generating an estimated recurring revenue of CNY19.7bn (USD3bn) in 2015. It has another 51 projects in the pipeline. Wanda's scale, especially after including projects in the pipeline, is comparable to other large global IP companies, such as Simon Property Group, Inc (A/Stable), Westfield Corporation (BBB+/Stable) and Unibail-Rodamco SE (A/Stable). Sustained Strong Rental Growth: Wanda's malls target the growing middle class in China and are located across the whole country. Near full occupancy rates and strong foot traffic drive the gradual increase in Wanda's rental rates as many of its malls are new and still charging discounted rental rates. Wanda's aggregate rental rate was only CNY85/sqm/month in 1H15 but we believe that it can achieve low double digit growth in the next three years as the proportion of mature malls in the portfolio increases. Falling Cost of Funding: We expect Wanda's cost of debt to trend below 6.5% in 2016 compared to 7.1% annualised in 1H15 and 7.8% in 2014. The continued low interest rate environment in China and issuance of CNY5bn onshore bonds with an average interest rate of around 4.25% will continue to lower Wanda's cost of debts in the next few years. Looking beyond interest expenses saved, a persistent low interest rate environment can also increase the relative attractiveness of the return of Wanda's mature malls and thus increase prospects for securitisation of its assets to fund its future mall expansion. Strong Execution Track Record: Wanda's track record of timely delivery of projects, high occupancy rates and continued rental rate growth reflect management's strong execution capabilities. It has a well-established brand that allows it to pick choice locations for new projects, partner with high-quality tenants and attract buyers' interests. Wanda's standardised procedures and monitoring system allow it to triple its asset size in three years to CNY600bn, an achievement not seen among peers. Parent's Acquisitions May Pressure Rating: Wanda's parent, the Dalian Wanda Group (Wanda Group), has been making acquisitions in the sports and media industries. Its acquisitions in 2015 and so far in 2016 have totalled almost CNY34bn, including the reported USD3.5bn (CNY23.1bn) acquisition of Legendary Entertainment, a leading Hollywood producer. Fitch views that Wanda Group's financial profile, prior to the Legendary acquisition, to not constrain Wanda's rating given its operating cash flows from dividends received from Wanda and earnings generated by its other businesses including culture, tourism, and finance. A heavy reliance on debt for the Legendary acquisition may change the view. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Wanda include: - development properties are sold two years after land purchase; - construction of development properties and investment properties completed within three years; - construction cost and capex to peak in 2016, and then decline gradually; - land purchase cost to peak in 2016 and significantly decline from 2018; and - 10% dividend payout. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - recurring EBITDA/gross interest fails to trend above 1.0x by 2017 (0.5x in 1H15); - net debt /adjusted inventory sustained above 40% (36.5% in 1H15); - failure to generate positive operating cash flow by end 2016 and positive free cash flow by end 2017; and - worsening of parent's financial profile. - Unsecured assets/unsecured debt sustained below 2.5x may lead to a negative rating action on the senior unsecured debt (5.6x in 1H15). Positive: - recurring EBITDA/gross interest sustained above 2.0x - net debt /recurring EBITDA sustained below 7.0x - investment properties under development as a percentage of total investment property sustained below 20%; - sustained positive free cash flow; - stabilisation of land bank inventory, indicating a steady-state in development activities. LIQUIDITY The full list of rating actions is below: Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co. Ltd. Foreign Currency Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) downgraded to BBB from BBB+, Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating downgraded to BBB from BBB+ Wanda Properties International Co. Limited USD600m 7.25% senior unsecured notes due 2024 downgraded to BBB from BBB+ Wanda Properties Overseas Limited USD600m 4.875% senior unsecured notes due 2018 downgraded to BBB from BBB+ Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Associate Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Chloe He Associate Director +852 2263 9967 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage (pub. 17 Aug 2015) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=998942 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.