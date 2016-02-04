Fitch Publishes FY2015 Russian Banks Datawatch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Banks 2015 Datawatch here MOSCOW/LONDON, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of its 'Russian Banks Datawatch', a monthly publication of spreadsheets with key data from Russian banks' statutory accounts. The issue includes: - Balance sheet numbers as of 1 January 2016, as well as changes during December 2015 and for the full year 2015 - Profit and loss statements for 2015 and 2014 with respective ratios - Charts illustrating balance sheet changes in 2015 for the largest state-related, privately-owned, foreign-owned and retail banks - Special report on the main changes to the figures and trends in the Russian banking system in 2015 and the outlook for 2016 The data excludes Bank Uralsib, which did not disclose its regulatory accounts for December 2015 on the Central Bank of Russia's (CBR) website. Fitch notes the following key developments in December 2015: Sector corporate loans nominally increased by RUB1.5trn (4%) or by a marginal RUB100bn (0.3%) if adjusted for 10% rouble depreciation against the dollar during the month. Notable FX-adjusted increases were in VTB (RUB302bn, 6.3%), Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB86bn, 13.2%) and RusAg (RUB57bn, 4.1%), while large decreases were in Alfa (RUB67bn or -4.9%), Bank of Moscow (RUB66bn, -7.1%) and Promsvyaz (RUB42bn, -5.2%). Retail lending was flat. Among specialised retail banks, only Rencredit and Russian Strandard grew, by around 1.0%-1.5%. Home Credit was stable, Orient Express and Tinkoff deleveraged by a modest 1%-2%, and OTP by a significant 17%, due to sales of bad loans. Customer funding (excluding that from government entities) nominally increased by RUB3.8trn (8.2%), or by RUB1.9trn (4%) if adjusted for the rouble depreciation. The latter figure comprised inflows of both corporate and retail funding of, respectively, RUB0.8trn (3.1%) and RUB1.1trn (5%). The largest FX-adjusted corporate funding inflows were in Sberbank (RUB279bn, 3.8%), VTB (RUB242bn, 6.1%) and Credit Bank of Moscow (RUB112bn, 17%), while considerable outflows were in VBRR (RUB124bn, -51%) and ING (RUB73bn, -33%), due to partial repayments of lumpy short-term placements by large corporate clients. Retail deposits grew predominantly in state banks (RUB0.9trn, 83% of total sector FX-adjusted growth). State funding further decreased by RUB1.1trn (-15%), or by RUB1.2trn (-17%) net of rouble depreciation. Banks borrowed RUB0.3trn (rouble repo) from the CBR, but repaid RUB0.8trn to the Ministry of Finance, RUB0.6trn to regional and federal budgets and RUB0.1trn to other government entities. The outstanding volume of CBR FX funding was USD22bn, down by USD1bn since end-November, mainly utilised by FC Otkritie (USD13.8bn), SMP Bank (USD1.7bn) and Russian Standard (USD1.1bn). The sector reported a RUB85bn net loss in December (annualised ROAE of minus 14%), but it would have been close to zero excluding the RUB74bn loss of troubled Vneshprombank, whose licence was revoked in January 2016. Considerable impairment-driven losses were also reported by RusAg of (RUB36bn; -13% ROAE), Bank of Moscow (RUB7bn, -7%) and FC Otrkritie (RUB5bn, -5%). Good profits were reported by Sberbank (RUB34bn, 18% annualised ROAE) and Alfa-Bank (RUB25bn, 144%; mainly due to FX gains). Among retail banks, Orient Express reported a large net profit of RUB1.2bn (6.6% of end-November equity), Home Credit and Tinkoff were around break even, and OTP and Rencredit had moderate losses of RUB1.1bn and RUb1.3bn, but Russian Standard reported bigger sizable RUB4.2bn loss due to elevated impairment charges. The average core tier 1 ratio of sampled banks (N1.1 -10.4%; required minimum reduced to 4.5% from 5% from January 2016), and tier 1 (N1.2 -10. 6%; minimum 6%) ratios remained roughly unchanged, while total capital ratio (N1 -15.5%; minimum reduced to 8% from 10% from January 2016) improved by 50bp. These ratios are somewhat higher than those reported for the sector by the Central Bank, mainly because they are calculated based on a simple, rather than weighted average; however the direction of the ratios provides useful information about capital trends prior to the Central Bank's publication of sector metrics. Notable increases in the total capital ratio in December were reported by: (i) Alfa-Bank (+3.2pts) due to RUB63bn subordinated debt received from the Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA) and RUB25bn net profit; (ii) Credit Bank of Moscow (3.4pts) due to RUB6bn of new equity and USD300m of subordinated debt received; and (iii) SMP Bank (3.1pts) also due to RUB4.7bn of subordinated debt from the Deposit Insurance Agency. Capital ratios of some banks were inflated by about 60-80bp due to the use of favourable exchange rates (55 RUB/USD compared to the actual end-December rate of 73) to calculate foreign currency RWAs. This forbearance was withdrawn in January 2016, so banks using this should see their capital ratios drop by the same 60-80bps. The unchanged minimum Tier 1 ratio requirement will become the main pressure point for most Russian banks with moderate capitalisation in the medium-term, especially considering the gradual rollout of capital buffers. 