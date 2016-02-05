Fitch Rates KEXIM's Senior Unsecured Green Bond at 'AA-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SEOUL, February 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today assigned an 'AA-' rating to the Export-Import Bank of Korea's (KEXIM, AA-/Stable) senior unsecured notes (so-called 'green bond'). The notes' (ISIN: US302154BZ10) issue size is USD400m, and the maturity is five years. Unlike KEXIM's other typical senior unsecured notes, the net proceeds from the notes will be used to extend loans specifically to fund eligible projects that promote the transition to low-carbon and climate resilient growth. KEXIM will annually disclose a list of eligible projects and further information on a selection of projects. KEY RATING DRIVERS SENIOR DEBT The notes represent direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of KEXIM, and are rated in line with its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-'. RATING SENSITIVITIES SENIOR DEBT Any change in KEXIM's IDR will be reflected in the rating of the notes. For more details on KEXIM's rating drivers and sensitivities, see "Fitch Affirms Korea's Four Key Policy Banks at 'AA-'", dated 16 July 2015, available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Primary Analyst Matt Choi Associate Director +82 2 3278 8372 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro, Youngdeungpo-gu, Seoul 150-737 Korea Secondary Analyst Heakyu Chang Director +82 2 3278 8363 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 16 July 2015 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 20 Mar 2015) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ail=31 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.