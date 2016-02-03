Fitch: UBS 4Q15 Performance Shows Relative Resilience of Business Model

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UBS Group AG's (UBS; A/Positive/a) 4Q15 results reflected difficult market conditions as client activity remained subdued. Nevertheless, the group generated adequate adjusted pre-tax profit in the seasonally weak quarter and continued to report strong capital ratios. In our opinion, the results confirm that the group's diversified company profile should help it to continue to perform well. UBS reported CHF754m 4Q15 pre-tax profit adjusted for changes in the fair value of own debt (CHF35m gain in 4Q15), net restructuring charges (CHF441m), losses relating to the buy-back of debt (CHF257m), gains on a financial stake (CHF28m), foreign exchange gains from the sale of subsidiaries (CHF115m). Adjusted 4Q15 pre-tax profit included CHF365m provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters and a CHF166m UK bank levy. Excluding these items, adjusted pre-tax profit was up 35% yoy. For 2015 as a whole, UBS more than doubled adjusted pre-tax profit to CHF5.6bn. Net income in 2015 reached CHF6.4bn and included a CHF898m tax benefit following the upward revision of deferred tax assets. Results for 4Q15 reflected a difficult market environment with reduced client activity, which put pressure on revenue. Adjusted operating income in the Wealth Management (WM) and Investment Bank (IB) business divisions declined yoy, while the Wealth Management Americas (WMA), Personal & Corporate Banking (P&C) and the Asset Management (AM) divisions reported stable adjusted operating income. WM 4Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit declined 16% yoy to CHF584m excluding a CHF79m provision for litigation, regulatory and similar matters. Adjusted operating income declined yoy as client activity was lower and recurring net fee income fell because of cross-border outflows. Invested assets benefited from positive market performance and exchange rate movements and reached CHF947bn at year-end. This increase was despite a CHF3.4bn net new money outflow in the quarter, mainly in emerging markets and Europe. UBS confirmed its 3%-5% target range for net new money growth in the division. We expect that operating income in WM will suffer further if client activity remains low in volatile markets, particularly if clients continue to reduce leverage. In line with its strategy, UBS continues to target more profitable client assets and concentrate on net rather than gross margins. In 4Q15, the adjusted net margin on invested assets fell to 22bp from 28bp in 4Q14. The WMA business division reported stable adjusted operating income at CHF1.9bn, but adjusted pre-tax profit was affected by a USD233m provision for litigation, regulatory and similar matters and fell to CHF64m in the quarter, which excludes CHF50m in net restructuring charges. WMA's operating profitability remained good, benefiting from solid net new money growth and continued growth in gross loans, which reached CHF49bn at end-2015. WM and WMA generated over half of 4Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit excluding provisions for litigation, regulatory and similar matters. P&C reported CHF396m 4Q15 adjusted pre-tax profit, 11% higher than in 4Q14 as operating expenses fell while operating income remained stable. Loan impairment charges remained very low at CHF11m in 4Q15. We expect loan impairment charges to increase slightly once the appreciation of the Swiss franc starts to affect domestic exporters' earnings. The 4Q15 performance of the IB division reflected a seasonally weak quarter where market volatility resulted in lower trading volumes in a number of products. IB reported a 19% yoy decline in adjusted pre-tax profit to CHF223m, which included a CHF98m charge for the UK bank levy. Operating income fell 10% as a 30% increase in revenue from foreign exchange, rates and credit could not offset an equities revenue decline of 19%, mainly driven by lower revenue from structured equities derivatives compared with a strong 4Q14. Income from advisory and equity and debt capital markets also declined yoy. In reaction to a less favourable trading environment in 4Q15, UBS reduced traded market risk exposure in the IB during the quarter, illustrated by a 28% reduction in market-risk risk-weighted assets (RWA) in the division. UBS's capitalisation remains strong with its fully-applied CET1 ratio reaching 14.5% at end-2015, which is at the upper end of its peer group. UBS confirmed its target to maintain RWA in the IB at up to 30-35% of total group RWA, which it expects to amount to about CHF250bn in the short to medium term. The bank's Basel III fully-loaded tier 1 leverage ratio stood at 4%, and we expect the leverage ratio to improve further as UBS retains further CET1 capital and issued further Additional Tier 1 instruments. UBS reported a solid 128% liquidity coverage ratio, which benefited from the bank raising long-term funding during 2H15. UBS expects that regulatory requirements to hold liquid assets might increase as these will increasingly have to be met at a legal entity level, including in the intermediate holding company in the US. We view the bank's funding as a strength, as it benefits from good access to wealth management and retail deposits, complemented by well-diversified wholesale funding. 